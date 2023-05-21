

First Hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka



Biman's spokesperson Tahera Khondoker told this correspondent that a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 3.30am on Sunday. In the first Hajj flight, some 419 pilgrims were carried.



Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50 per cent of the total Bangladeshi pilgrims while the rests would be carried by Saudi Arabian Airlines and NasAir, two air carriers of the host country Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj is expected to be held on June 27 depending on the sighting of the moon.



Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Hajj Camp-2023 at the Ashkona Hajj Office in the capital.



Though Bangladesh has been allocated a quota of 1,27,198 pilgrims for this year, the quota couldn't be fulfilled due to higher Hajj package fees and plane fare.



According to the Hajj office sources, a total of 1,22,221 pilgrims from Bangladesh are going to perform the Hajj this year.



The number of Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh was 57,585 last year due to Covid-19 restriction.



Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 1,27,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh performed Hajj in 2019

The first Hajj flight, carrying 419 Bangladeshi pilgrims, left Dhaka at 3.30am on Sunday for Saudi Arabia.Biman's spokesperson Tahera Khondoker told this correspondent that a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 3.30am on Sunday. In the first Hajj flight, some 419 pilgrims were carried.Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50 per cent of the total Bangladeshi pilgrims while the rests would be carried by Saudi Arabian Airlines and NasAir, two air carriers of the host country Saudi Arabia.The Hajj is expected to be held on June 27 depending on the sighting of the moon.Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Hajj Camp-2023 at the Ashkona Hajj Office in the capital.Though Bangladesh has been allocated a quota of 1,27,198 pilgrims for this year, the quota couldn't be fulfilled due to higher Hajj package fees and plane fare.According to the Hajj office sources, a total of 1,22,221 pilgrims from Bangladesh are going to perform the Hajj this year.The number of Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh was 57,585 last year due to Covid-19 restriction.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 1,27,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh performed Hajj in 2019