AL wooing Olama League ahead of polls





The ruling Awami League (AL) is trying to bring 'Awami Olama League' under its fold by indicating to recognize the organization as an associate or likeminded organ ahead of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.



The ruling party has been denying and keeping distance with the organization for a very long time.





However, AL was keeping a distance from the organization due to creating an uncomfortable situation by making statements calling 'Pahela Baishakh' an anti-Islamic festival.



In 2019, due to the demand of banning BPL and stopping child marriage prevention law from the Olama League, AL called upon the government to take legal action against the Olama League. On behalf of the ruling party, the then Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap gave a statement in this regard.



However, there is an indication of change of mind in AL about Olama League. The ruling party is going to recognize the organization which was controversial for their various activities.



By attending the first national council of Olama League as chief guest, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "We want to make the Olama League a tested organization of Sheikh Hasina."



When asked whether Olama League will be recognized as an associate or likeminded organization of AL, Obaidul Quader said, "Our leader Sheikh Hasina will decide."



Apart from Obaidul Quader, AL Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap was also present at the first council of Olama League at Engineers Institution auditorium in Dhaka.



Joining the council as special guest, Golap said, "This council has been organized with the consent of the Prime Minister."



In his speech, Golap also said, "Olama League cannot give any contradictory speech against the main party, Awami League, and the government. You have to speak in harmony with what Sheikh Hasina's government will say."



Urging the Olama League to be active in preventing anti-government conspiracies, he said, "BNP-Jamaat is working on how to oust Sheikh Hasina from power. Keep your eyes and ears open and stay on the streets. We have to be careful so that no conspiracy can topple Sheikh Hasina's government."



In mid-2020, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the Islamic Foundation's directive to hold limited congregations in mosques following social distancing rules was condemned by the Olama League as a 'Kufuri doctrine.'



Then AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said, "Such propaganda about the spread of coronavirus is illegal."



Then AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also said, "We have no relation with Olama League. We have no affiliation with them."



Before the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections, the Awami League General Secretary has taken a U-turn from his evaluation of the Islamist party.



At the Olama League council, Quader said, "Those who were in the street movement despite police attack they did not disobey the leader's orders... It was expected for a long time that they would organize through the council. It took time, but their expectations were met. This council is being held on the orders of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina."



Leaders of Olama League were also seen engaging in open fights over leadership at various times.



In that context, Obaidul Quader said, "Don't do factionalism, don't earn bad name. Do not extort money in the name of Olama League."



"We want to make the Olama League a disciplined, well-organized and true soldier's of Bangabandhu," he added.



Quader attends Islamist party's council in cityThe ruling Awami League (AL) is trying to bring 'Awami Olama League' under its fold by indicating to recognize the organization as an associate or likeminded organ ahead of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.The ruling party has been denying and keeping distance with the organization for a very long time.Active for almost three decades, Olama League has always been seeking the status of associate organization of Awami League like Juba League, Swachchhasebak League or Mahila Awami League. If they do not get it, at least they want the recognition of 'likeminded' organization like Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip), an platform of pro-AL doctors.However, AL was keeping a distance from the organization due to creating an uncomfortable situation by making statements calling 'Pahela Baishakh' an anti-Islamic festival.In 2019, due to the demand of banning BPL and stopping child marriage prevention law from the Olama League, AL called upon the government to take legal action against the Olama League. On behalf of the ruling party, the then Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap gave a statement in this regard.However, there is an indication of change of mind in AL about Olama League. The ruling party is going to recognize the organization which was controversial for their various activities.By attending the first national council of Olama League as chief guest, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "We want to make the Olama League a tested organization of Sheikh Hasina."When asked whether Olama League will be recognized as an associate or likeminded organization of AL, Obaidul Quader said, "Our leader Sheikh Hasina will decide."Apart from Obaidul Quader, AL Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap was also present at the first council of Olama League at Engineers Institution auditorium in Dhaka.Joining the council as special guest, Golap said, "This council has been organized with the consent of the Prime Minister."In his speech, Golap also said, "Olama League cannot give any contradictory speech against the main party, Awami League, and the government. You have to speak in harmony with what Sheikh Hasina's government will say."Urging the Olama League to be active in preventing anti-government conspiracies, he said, "BNP-Jamaat is working on how to oust Sheikh Hasina from power. Keep your eyes and ears open and stay on the streets. We have to be careful so that no conspiracy can topple Sheikh Hasina's government."In mid-2020, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the Islamic Foundation's directive to hold limited congregations in mosques following social distancing rules was condemned by the Olama League as a 'Kufuri doctrine.'Then AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said, "Such propaganda about the spread of coronavirus is illegal."Then AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also said, "We have no relation with Olama League. We have no affiliation with them."Before the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections, the Awami League General Secretary has taken a U-turn from his evaluation of the Islamist party.At the Olama League council, Quader said, "Those who were in the street movement despite police attack they did not disobey the leader's orders... It was expected for a long time that they would organize through the council. It took time, but their expectations were met. This council is being held on the orders of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina."Leaders of Olama League were also seen engaging in open fights over leadership at various times.In that context, Obaidul Quader said, "Don't do factionalism, don't earn bad name. Do not extort money in the name of Olama League.""We want to make the Olama League a disciplined, well-organized and true soldier's of Bangabandhu," he added.