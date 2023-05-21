Video
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Staff Correspondent


The type of mobile tower equipment used in Bangladesh is the same as used in all other countries of the world. Besides, all the operators of Bangladesh adhere to the international principles which are followed in the installation of mobile towers. BTRC monitors the radiation levels of these towers across the country from time to time and the results show that it is below the tolerable level. So there is nothing to fear.

Deputy Director of BTRC, Dr Shamsuzzoha, said that in the main article which was presented at a round table organized by Telecom and Technology Reporters Network Bangladesh (TRNB) at BRAC Center at Mohakhali in the capital on Saturday.
BTRC chairman Shyam Sundar Shikder was the chief guest on the occasion. In addition to government policy makers, senior officials from the mobile sector and IT providers participated in the discussion. They said that mobile sites cannot be set up in at least three hundred places in the capital which are essential.

Expert speakers said that many people are installing jammers, repeaters, boosters in mobile networks illegally. Due to all this, the network is also being damaged. Customers themselves are not getting proper service.  Operators are being blocked from using waves purchased at the cost of thousands of taka.

Speakers at the event said radiation is mainly of two types - ionized and non-ionized.  Ultraviolet rays, gamma rays, X-rays etc are ionized which can harm the human body. But mobile phones, mobile towers, routers are non-ionized. There is nothing harmful in those.

But because of this imaginary fear, people are hindering the expansion of mobile network.  Towers installed in public or private buildings have to be removed.  They called on everyone to be aware of this matter.

In the discussion on the main article moderated by TRNB President Rashed Mehdi, the speakers said that there is no evidence that the radiation of mobile towers harms the human body or other animals or plants. These are people's imaginations. The same kind of electric waves are used in mobile phones, routers, radios, microwave ovens, etc that are used in our homes as well.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Mahbubul Alam, Director General of Engineering and Operations Department of BTRC Brigadier General Ehsanul Kabir, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer of Mobile Operator Banglalink Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer of Robi Saheed Alam, Senior Director of Grameenphone Corporate Affairs Hossain Sadat, participated in the discussion.  

Head of Network Solutions Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ericsson Bangladesh Country Manager Abdus Salam, Nokia Bangladesh Country Head Arif Islam, Huawei Limited Bangladesh Principal Marketing Manager SM Nazmul Hasan, Tower Company e.co, Head of Regulatory Affairs Masuda Hossain, Secretary General of AMTOB  Brigadier General SM Farhad (retd) among others attended the discussion.


