Powerful syndicate raising commodity prices eying Eid demand







The price of good quality ginger imported from China has gone up to Tk 400 per kg. But only a few weeks ago, the price of onion and ginger was half of the current price. Ginger was sold at Tk 180 per kg in the market before Eid-ul-Fitr. On the other hand, the price of imported garlic has increased by Tk 40 per kg and is now being sold at Tk 160.



The price of chillies in the spice market is skyrocketing now. A kg of green chilli is now sold at Tk 200 to Tk 220 in the market.

Sellers blame ban on imports and various other crises as the reason for the increase in the prices of these products, but the buyers are reluctant to accept it. Buyers say that common people are in great trouble due to the high prices of almost all types of daily necessities including fish and meat, spices and vegetables. Especially lower and middle class people are more disadvantaged. They have to struggle to run the family. The market syndicate is raising the prices of the products at will on the pretext of the ban on imports.



Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said, "The business syndicates are busy around Eid festivals. I have also seen it during the last Eid. I am also seeing the same ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. But the organizations entrusted to supervise the market are playing a silent role.



Therefore, the supervision of the organizations should be strengthened. Besides, any irregularity should be brought under the law and punished. It will reduce the price of the product to some extent."



According to sources, after talking to the sellers in Karwan Bazar, Nayabazar, Malibag kitchen markets of the capital on Saturday, every kg of onion is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 in the retail market.



However, it is being sold at a maximum of Tk 90 in the neighborhoods of the capital. It was sold at Tk 60 a week ago. And a month ago onions were sold at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg. It has increased by Tk 50 in the month.



The seller of Nayabazar Salekin Ahmed said the price of onion in the wholesale market is high. But there is no crisis. Eid-ul-Azha is ahead. And every year wholesalers increase the price of onions around this Eid.



He did the same this time. But giving the same old excuse - there is no import from India. But there is no reason to increase the price of onions in the country. And even though the supply is good, ginger is being sold at double the price.



Meanwhile, as the Eid-Ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslim community, is approaching, the prices of ginger and onion along with turmeric, cumin, cardamom, cloves, coriander and bay leaves are being increased by leaps and bounds. In the retail market, cardamom is selling at Tk 1,800 per kg, which was Tk 1,600 a week ago. Cloves are sold at Tk 1,500 per kg, which was sold at Tk 1,200 seven days ago. Cumin seeds are being sold at Tk 860 per kg, compared to Tk 800 seven days ago. Cinnamon is being sold at Tk 500 per kg, compared to Tk 450 earlier. Coriander is being sold at Tk 200 to Tk 240 per kg, earlier it was Tk 150 to Tk 200. Bay leaves are being sold at Tk 200 per kg, which was Tk 150 seven days ago.



Rokon said, when it comes to the Malibag kitchen market, the excitement increases. The price of sugar is fixed by the government but there is no sugar in the market at that price. It has to be bought at Tk 135 to Tk 140. The price of edible oil is also very high. Even if the supply is good, it is difficult to buy all kinds of vegetables. In this, it seems that the prices of all kinds of spicy products are being syndicated around the Eid. That's why it has to be bought at a higher rate.



An official of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate said the market is being monitored six days a week. The officials of the department are going to different markets every day. Irregularities are being brought under the law and the culprits punished.



