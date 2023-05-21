BD elected APCTT governing council member







The result of the election was declared during the closing session of the 79th Commission Session of the UNESCAP on Friday, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok. Now Bangladesh is the only country that is an elected member of the governing councils in all five regional institutions of UNESCAP.



The new members will serve on the Governing Council for the period of 2023 to 2026.

The Asian and Pacific Centre for Transfer of Technology (APCTT) is a regional institution of the UNESCAP serving the Asia-Pacific region. The Centre is situated in New Delhi, India.



The Centre works towards strengthening the national capacity of member States to nurture and promote national innovation systems and to create an enabling environment for the development and transfer of technology.



The Ministry of Science and Technology represents Bangladesh at the Governing Council of APCTT. It is worthy to note that Bangladesh was elected a member of all four other regional institutions as for Statistics (SIAP), ICT (APCICT), Agriculture (CSAM) and disaster management (APDIM)) of the UNESCAP in the last year's 78th Commission Session of UNESCAP.



Through membership in the Governing councils of these institutions, Bangladesh will have the opportunity to advise on these institution's programmes of work in finance, and in other administrative matters and would likely get more focus in terms of capacity building, technology transfer, skill development in ICT, agriculture, statistics, science and technology, and disaster management, said the Bangladesh Embassy.



