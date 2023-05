Sirajul Alam Khan Dada Bhai, known as the 'mystery man' of country's politics was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday said a family sourse.



Mushtuq Husain, a leader of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Party (JaSoD), said the 80-year-old has been suffering from high blood pressure and other complexities. Sirajul Alam Khan Dada Bhai, known as the 'mystery man' of country's politics was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday said a family sourse.He was admitted on Sturday morning at the DMC VIP cabinet said Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque of DMCH.He is now in treatment under DMC vice principal Professor Dr Abdul Hamid Some days he is suffering old age complication inclusding repiratory problems.Mushtuq Husain, a leader of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Party (JaSoD), said the 80-year-old has been suffering from high blood pressure and other complexities.