BNP reiterates demand of polls under caretaker govt





BNP rallies in Dhaka South City, 17 other districts in 10 political on Saturday demanded general election under caretaker government.



On BNP's second day of four-day protests saw clashes between Awami League and BNP, leaving at least 50 injured, including policemen in Patuakhali. In clashes in other districts more people of bothe parties were injured.





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir who presided over the rally at Lalmonirhat Collectorate Ground, said, "Our only demand is the resignation of the Primi Minister Sheikh Hasina."



"We want election under a neutral caretaker government. For this, Sheikh Hasina government will have to resign first," he added.



Fakhrul said, "We don't want an Election Commission, which cannot cancel any election. The election commission should be formed after forming a neutral caretaker government."



"Those who took away the people's voting rights and democracy cannot be in power anymore," he said, "Wake up, everyone. Only demand is resignation of Sheikh Hasina, " said Fakhrul urging all to forge unity for the movement to realise the demand of election under neutral caretaker government.



"The vote-rigging government could not keep its commitment of rice at Tk 10 per kg. It increased the price of fertiliser several times. People cannot buy onion, egg due to high prices. All these happened as Awami League destroyed the country's economy by looting and smuggling," he said.



He said that, false cases had been filed against about 40 lakh leaders and workers of our party.



Thousands of activists, including former MPs, have been abducted.



Fakhrul alleged, "Sheikh Hasina's government has given us such a country where opposition leaders and activists are killed in crossfire. Many children are waiting to see their missing fathers, many wives for their husbands, many mothers are waiting to see their children.



BNP and its affiliated organisations of Dhaka South City held rally in front of the Motijheel Model School and College.



Dr Khandakar Mosharraf Hossian, who chaired the rally said, "We would like to remind those in the administration and different law enforcement forces that are the servants of the republicyou're supposed to serve the people. But you're now firing on people."



He called upon the law enforcers not to carry out the unlawful orders of the Awami League government.

"Many of you (law enforcers) are afraid that you'll have to face a lot of trouble if this Awami League government is not in power. We assure you that if you stand by the people, you will face no problem," Mosharraf said.

At least 30 people, including activists of BNP, Awami League, and police personnel, were injured in clashes between the two parties over holding rally in Sadar upazila of Patuakhali.



