Land Service Week 2023 starts tomorrow







The objective of this year's land service week is to engage country's people as the main stakeholders of the smart land service inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to make everyone fully aware of smart land services, and raise awareness among everyone about their civil rights in accessing land services. Additionally, some selected land services will be provided on a special priority basis during the land service week, according to a Land Ministry press release.



As this year's Land Service Week will be observed in continuation of the 'Smart Land Service Initiative and the National Land Conference 2023' inaugurated by the Prime Minister, there will be no central inauguration programme this year.

On May 22, the respective divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners across the country will inaugurate the week locally in their respective jurisdictions.



Land Service Week 2023 will be held in 8 divisions, 64 districts, 507 upazilas, revenue circles, unions, and municipal land offices.



In the first phase of establishing smart land management, the PM inaugurated Registration-Mutation Interconnection, Smart Land Map (Noksha), Smart Land Record, and Smart Bhumi Pedia (Land-Pedia) on March 29 this year.



