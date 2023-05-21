Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Land Service Week 2023 starts tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Nationwide 'Land Service Week-2023' is going to start from Monday with the theme 'Ministry of Land in Smart Land Service' and continue till May 28.

The objective of this year's land service week is to engage country's people as the main stakeholders of the smart land service inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to make everyone fully aware of smart land services, and raise awareness among everyone about their civil rights in accessing land services. Additionally, some selected land services will be provided on a special priority basis during the land service week, according to a Land Ministry press release.

As this year's Land Service Week will be observed in continuation of the 'Smart Land Service Initiative and the National Land Conference 2023' inaugurated by the Prime Minister, there will be no central inauguration programme this year.

On May 22, the respective divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners across the country will inaugurate the week locally in their respective jurisdictions.

Land Service Week 2023 will be held in 8 divisions, 64 districts, 507 upazilas, revenue circles, unions, and municipal land offices.

In the first phase of establishing smart land management, the PM inaugurated Registration-Mutation Interconnection, Smart Land Map (Noksha), Smart Land Record, and Smart Bhumi Pedia (Land-Pedia) on March 29 this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lack of funding exposes vulnerabilities of UN humanitarian system: Report
BNP reiterates demand of polls under caretaker govt
Land Service Week 2023 starts tomorrow
KNF leader arrested from Ruma, produced in court, sent to jail
Find sustainable solution to Rohingya crisis, Momen tells global leaders
Sylhet Mayor Ariful to skip city polls
Big factories plundering huge gas thru illegal connections: Nasrul
Proposal for research instt on Bangabandhu of DU in ‘isolated place’ criticised


Latest News
Classmates demand justice over killing of Rhidoy
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft