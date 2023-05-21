KNF leader arrested from Ruma, produced in court, sent to jail





Law enforcers arrested a leader of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) from Ruma Bazar in Bandarban district on Friday.



The arrested was identified as Longa Khumi, 40, son of Ancha Khumi, of Ruma upazila. He was also a district correspondent of the Daily Manab Zamin. Longa Khumi was involved in anti-state activities in disguise of a journalist, according to sources. He is well-known to the locals as a businessman of illegal stone and sand from RU Khal.





Later, he was sent to jail after being produced before the court.



Jashim Uddin, former secretary of Ruma upazila unit of BNP, said Longa took part in the union parishad election on BNP ticket in 2016. Longa's younger brother Angchai Khumi is an active member of the KNF.



According to sources in the security forces, Longa had long been under the surveillance of the army, as they got a list of KNF top leaders. Nathan Bom was listed as president of the group and Longa was listed as assistant foreign secretary, according to the list. Longa was also vice-president of Kuki-Chin National Development Organization (KNDO) in 2008.



Longa was aware of the movement of the army patrol team and informed KNF members, according to security forces. He is involved in spreading propaganda against Army through facebook and other social media.



He used to motivate and guide Bwam youth against the military operation and coordinated sending money, food, info etc to the KNA.



