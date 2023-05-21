Find sustainable solution to Rohingya crisis, Momen tells global leaders







"Myanmar has promised to take back their Rohingya population, but has not taken the initiative to implement it," Momen said adding 'if the situation deteriorates, they (Rohingya people) could easily succumb to radicalism,' he was addressing as chief guest at a seminar in a city hotel.



Bangladesh repeatedly urged the global leaders to come forward to address the issue in proper manner, Rohingyas should go back to their homeland with dignity, but there is no visible development on the Rohingya repatriation, he said.

"Although several countries showed interest in taking Rohingya people, the number is insignificant," he said, lamenting that the repatriation pledge at the field level is yet to be realised.



Momen warned that security of the region will be in jeopardy if the Rohingya crisis continues.



"Frustrated people can take any path at any moment," the Foreign Minister told the seminar, Diplomats World, hosted the seminar titled "Rohingya Repatriation: A Pathway to Peace, Stability and Harmony in the Bay of Bengal (BoB) Region."



Momen said if the Rohingyas who are frustrated become terrorists big countries' investment in the whole region would be at risk.



He, however, said he always remains hopeful and mentioned that both the USA and China have engaged senior level focal point for resolving the Rohingya issue.



"These are good news. We want to resolve this issue amicably through dialogue and discussion," he said urging the global leadership to come forward instead of talking too much.



Former State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Executive Adviser of the publication Abul Hasan Chowdhury and Executive Editor Nazinur Rahim, among others, spoke.



"We love to see that the global leaders, big countries should come forward with sincerity and commitment. I must keep the hope alive. The Rohingyas have to go back to their own country for a better life and future. I hope it will happen one day," Momen added.



Momen said peace is required in the region so that their investment can sustain.



"If there is a commitment, if there is a will, they can do it. It is the commitment that is lacking on the part of our global leadership. There is lip service, unfortunately," said the Foreign Minister.



