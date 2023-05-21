Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sylhet Mayor Ariful to skip city polls

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

SYLHET, May 20: BNP leader Ariful Haque Chowdhury says he will not join the upcoming Sylhet city mayoral polls, ending speculation over his candidacy amid his party's decision to boycott the polls.

"BNP is my beloved organisation. I don't want to do any harm to the party. That's why I decided not to compete in the election. I don't want to betray the BNP," Ariful said at a Sylhet rally on Saturday.

 "I'm confident that all of you will vote for me if I participate in the election. At the same time, you all know where the votes will end up under cover of darkness. I don't want to take part in the farcical election," the Sylhet City mayor said, expressing his distrust in the polls under the ruling Awami League government.

"I will not disappear into the dark, I will work for people, regardless of my position."
    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lack of funding exposes vulnerabilities of UN humanitarian system: Report
BNP reiterates demand of polls under caretaker govt
Land Service Week 2023 starts tomorrow
KNF leader arrested from Ruma, produced in court, sent to jail
Find sustainable solution to Rohingya crisis, Momen tells global leaders
Sylhet Mayor Ariful to skip city polls
Big factories plundering huge gas thru illegal connections: Nasrul
Proposal for research instt on Bangabandhu of DU in ‘isolated place’ criticised


Latest News
Classmates demand justice over killing of Rhidoy
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft