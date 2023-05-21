Video
Big factories plundering huge gas thru illegal connections: Nasrul

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Saturday said an investigation has found that some of the big factories are plundering huge amount of gas through installing illegal connections from the national grid.

"Our team and myself have visited different factories in Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia, Kajla, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and different areas of the country, we find that if there is a legal gas connection, there are at least three more illegal connections bypassing the main one."

He was addressing a seminar at Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) where experts, technical people and a huge number of leading entrepreneurs, leaders of BKMEA, BGMEA, re-rolling mills, independent power producers were present.

FICCI President Naser Ejaz Bijoy said transparency is needed to fix the energy prices.

Former DCCI president Sabur Khan said the illegal gas consumers should be brought under the law.
 
"Try to understand, you are snatching the rights of others, I am reminding you all to stop this heinous practice, otherwise you will face the music," the State Minister said.

However, the State Minister did not disclose any name but he said, "I don't want to publish the list of those industries. The names of many large and leading industries are there. They are very much influential."

The DCCI organised a seminar titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue on Energy Strategy: Towards a Predictable Future" with its president Barrister Md Sameer Sattar in the chair.

The State Minister himself present a power point presentation at the seminar which discussed the present gas situation and the government plan to mitigate the crisis.

Making a presentation on the current situation and the government's future plan Nasrul said the government is planning to build 6 land-based LNG terminals at the Matarbari Deep Sea Port within 4 years at a cost of US$4  billion.

 "It will help ensure energy security, especially in the import of gas from abroad. If this land-based terminal is built, there will be no need to remove the terminal to the deep sea during a storm," he said.

Secondly, large ships will be able to arrive in the port with 18 meter draft which will reduce the transportation cost, he added.

Nasrul said that he is confused by the assertion of some experts who say there is enough gas reserve while some say there aren't any in the country.

Responding to this remarks, Prof Badul Imam said there is nothing to be confused with availability of gas in the country as many international research groups including USGS proved their scientific research and data that still the country has a reserve of between 32 and 42 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hasan, energy expert and Dhaka University Professor Badrul Imam, former FBCCI president Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, Summit Power Director Faisal Karim Khan, Pran RFL Group Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, and Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Naser Ezaz Bijoy spoke on the occasion.

"Recent finding of gas in Bhola also proves the presence of more gas in the country,"said Dr Imam.

Nasrul Hamid also said the government will not allow industries to be developed without any specific industrial zone to ensure the planned supply of gas and electricity.

He said that the government will allow the private sector to come into the energy business so that any enterprise can import gas and supply to any industry of its own choice at their negotiated rate.

He reiterated the government plan to set the prices of power, gas and petroleum fuels on the basis of international market price.

"We're working on it to come out of the current trend of subsidy provision for the energy sector," he said.

He, however, said there is no plan of the government to raise gas or power prices before the coming budget.


