2 killed in clash over gambling in Kushtia

Both of them engaged in a heated argument, and at one stage, Omar's associates beat Babu up mercilessly over the issue. KUSHTIA, May 20: Two people were killed and ten were injured in a clash between two groups of people over gambling at Hatosh Haripur in Sadar upazila of Kushtia district on Friday night.The deceased were identified as Omar Ali and Miraj Hossain of Kantinagar area.Quoting local people, Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kushtia Model Police Station, said Omar Ali had been involved in gambling at a shop at Mechobhutpara intersection.On Friday evening, one Babu Ahmed, of Kantinagar area, approachedhim and asked to stop gambling.Both of them engaged in a heated argument, and at one stage, Omar's associates beat Babu up mercilessly over the issue.At 10:30 pm, Babu and Miraj Hossain along with others again showed up and attacked people there who were gambling. The ensuing clash left Omar and Miraj dead on the spot and 10 others injured. UNB