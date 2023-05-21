Cluster admission test of 22 universities held at KU





At least 98.89 per cent of admission seekers out of 5,210 students attended the first day's examination from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Saturday.

The admission seekers took part in the examination under the humanity group, 'Kha' unit, said a KU press release.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor of KU Dr Mahmud Hossain visited the KU center during the admission test.

He also thanked the government and all the 22 university authorities for taking admission tests outside the capital for avoiding hassle-free examinations, the press release said.



