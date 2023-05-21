4 arrested, alcohol recovered from a Dhaka rave





The raid was conducted at the Nutmeg Field near a Sun Valley Swadesh Properties residence around midnight on Friday.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Inspector Md Abdur Rahim of the Khilgaon Circle, according to Md Masud Hossain, deputy director of the DNC's Dhaka Metro South Office.

The four arrestees have been identified as Md Azaharul Islam Molla, 38, Md Moinul Islam Chanchal, 30, Rustom Ali, 45, and Pierce Chishim, 24.

DNC officers seized a huge cache of narcotics, including 76 bottles of foreign alcohol.



