Democracy was restored as Sheikh Hasina returned home: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said democracy was restored, Liberation War spirit was established and smile was brought on people's face as Awami League President Sheikh Hasina returned home on May 17, 1981.He said this while addressing a discussion marking the Homecoming Day of AL President Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka University (DU) Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium here.Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) organised the discussion with BCL President Saddam Hussain in the chair. It was moderated by its General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.Senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul addressed it as a discussant.Noting the success of the prime minister's recent visit to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom and the World Bank's approach towards Bangladesh, the minister said now Sheikh Hasina is not only the leader of Bangladesh rather she becomes a global leader.About BNP leaders' remarks, Dr Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, called upon BNP to contest the next general elections to witness whether Sheikh Hasina's government has popularity or not.In 2008 general elections, BNP got 29 seats contesting the polls with its full-strength under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia, he said.The minister said BNP had fled from the elations in 2014 and they contested the 2018 elections riding on 'the election train'. "I am requesting BNP to join the next polls," he said.About the global support to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said recently the premier visited Japan, the US and the UK. Those who were in the premier's entourage saw how Japan honored Sheikh Hasina, he said. BSS