Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Democracy was restored as Sheikh Hasina returned home: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said democracy was restored, Liberation War spirit was established and smile was brought on people's face as Awami League President Sheikh Hasina returned home on May 17, 1981.
He said this while addressing a discussion marking the Homecoming Day of AL President Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka University (DU) Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium here.
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) organised the discussion with BCL President Saddam Hussain in the chair. It was moderated by its General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.
Senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul addressed it as a discussant.
Noting the success of the prime minister's recent visit to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom and the World Bank's approach towards Bangladesh, the minister said now Sheikh Hasina is not only the leader of Bangladesh rather she becomes a global leader.
About BNP leaders' remarks, Dr Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, called upon BNP to contest the next general elections to witness whether Sheikh Hasina's government has popularity or not.
In 2008 general elections, BNP got 29 seats contesting the polls with its full-strength under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia, he said.
The minister said BNP had fled from the elations in 2014 and they contested the 2018 elections riding on 'the election train'. "I am requesting BNP to join the next polls," he said.
About the global support to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said recently the premier visited Japan, the US and the UK. Those who were in the premier's entourage saw how Japan honored Sheikh Hasina, he said.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 killed in clash over gambling in Kushtia
Cluster admission test of 22 universities held at KU
BD reports 18 more C-19 cases
4 arrested, alcohol recovered from a Dhaka rave
Democracy was restored as Sheikh Hasina returned home: Hasan
Dengue: 52 patients hospitalised
Man arrested with 1,672 Yaba pills at HSIA
GLTS sets record with highest number of green human walls


Latest News
Classmates demand justice over killing of Rhidoy
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft