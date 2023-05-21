Dengue: 52 patients hospitalised





Of the new patients, 51 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 162 dengue patients, including 142 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,414 dengue cases, 1,240 recoveries, and 12 deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. UNB

