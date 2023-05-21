Man arrested with 1,672 Yaba pills at HSIA

The Airport Armed Police Battalion arrested a passenger from the domestic terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Saturday for carrying 1,672 pieces of Yaba pills inside his stomach.

The arrestee Md Sohail Rana landed at the HSIA from Cox's Bazar at 9:35am by private airlines Air Astra said AAPBn Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ziaul Haque confirmed the matter.

Based on information, the passenger was identified and brought to the AAPBn office. When the passenger was asked if he had any contraband items, he initially denied. At one stage of interrogation, the passenger admitted that there were yaba pills inside his stomach, said the AAPBn official. UNB



