GLTS sets record with highest number of green human walls





The Global Law Thinkers Society (GLTS) held a world record for creating the highest number of Green Human Walls worldwide within a day.

The GLTS gave this information in a press conference at the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association auditorium on Saturday.

GLTS said, "It formed 18 green human walls in 12 countries on March 26, 2023. Among those 9 green human walls were formed in 9 zillas of 8 divisions in Bangladesh. On 15 April 2023 the organization was named in the World Book of Records in London."

Human walls were formed for 26 minutes with the slogan of "Green war to stop the climate changes".

The organizers said in the press conference that GLTS has undertaken a project to plant 1 crore trees in the world to combat the climate crisis within 2030. 1 million trees will be planted in Bangladesh.



Among others Global Law Thinkers Society President Raoman Smitha presided over the press conference and Dave Doland, Chief Adviser of the organization and Registrar of BRAC University, were present as the chief guest.