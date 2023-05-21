Youth stabbed dead by friend in Kushtia





KUSHTIA, May 20: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia on Saturday afternoon.Tanjil Sheikh was son of Md Monirul Sheikh of Wasi village under Panty union of the upazila and a first year student of the HSC level at local Panty Degree College.Police and locals said some college students including the victim were passing leisure time at the field of a local high school after their coaching in the afternoon.Tanjil and another Imon alias Wabaida, also a resident of the same area, locked into an altercation over some matter, they said.Imon allegedly stabbed Tanjil with a sharp knife after bringing it out from his pocket and left him critically injured.He was rushed to Kushtia Sadar Hospital where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, said Md Mohsin Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali police station.Though the reason for the murder could not be known immediately, police were trying to nab the accused, the OC said.However, a source said online games or pictures on Facebook might have led to the killing. It may be mentioned, two were killed and 8 to 10 injured over gambling in Sadar upazila on Friday night. UNB