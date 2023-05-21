Video
4-day Bangla book fair in New York from July 14

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

A four-day '32nd Bangla Book Fair', under the initiative of Muktadhara Foundation, will begin from July 14 at Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in New York, USA.
The slogan of this year's book fair is 'Bangabandhu's Instruction in the Globalization of Bangla Language, Literature and Art', said a press release here on Saturday.
Some 25 publishers have already registered to join the fair which will continue till July 17, the release added.     BSS


