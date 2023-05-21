Stop alarming rise in road accidents







Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to express my grave concern over the alarming rise in road incidents across the country mainly in the metropolitan areas. The roads have become a death trap and no one from motorists to pedestrians feels safe.



I think people do not die by accident; rather they are killed by a malicious mind. Most of the drivers are uneducated and poorly trained. Sometimes, they drive in subconscious mind. So, some crucial measures should be taken such as: all vehicles must be registered; the way of giving driving license should be strict more than before; educational qualification of drivers should be increased and drunken drivers must be punished.

They are also given proper training to ensure the proper traffic system. Whenever the accident occurs; victims will be ensured their compensation and others rights. In most cases, the earning member of a family is one or two. If they become disabled, that really makes the family paralyzed. When accidents on the road will decrease, lives of people will be more secure.



Adnan Anan

