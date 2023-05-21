Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Stop alarming rise in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to express my grave concern over the alarming rise in road incidents across the country mainly in the metropolitan areas. The roads have become a death trap and no one from motorists to pedestrians feels safe.

I think people do not die by accident; rather they are killed by a malicious mind. Most of the drivers are uneducated and poorly trained. Sometimes, they drive in subconscious mind. So, some crucial measures should be taken such as: all vehicles must be registered; the way of giving driving license should be strict more than before; educational qualification of drivers should be increased and drunken drivers must be punished.

 They are also given proper training to ensure the proper traffic system. Whenever the accident occurs; victims will be ensured their compensation and others rights. In most cases, the earning member of a family is one or two. If they become disabled, that really makes the family paralyzed. When accidents on the road will decrease, lives of people will be more secure.

Adnan Anan
Jartrabari, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop alarming rise in road accidents
Cholera may take a serious turn
Onion prices making people weep
Beware of toxic parthenium, a health hazard
Awareness on food loss, waste a must
UN adopts first ever resolution on community based health care
A plea for protecting Eidgah
Are ties with US turning sour?


Latest News
Classmates demand justice over killing of Rhidoy
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft