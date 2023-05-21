Cholera may take a serious turn







According to a report of the United Nations published in this daily on Saturday, at least 24 countries have so far this year reported cholera outbreaks, compared to 15 by mid-May last year.



Bangladesh has already started witnessing the cholera cases with the advent of summer though it has not yet reached a threatening stage akin to last year when the disease took a serious turn.

As per the statics of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, until early April this year around 34,060 cholera cases were reported across the country which were over 495,433 cases including several deaths during the first three and a half months of last year.



Globally, as of 24 April 2023, 49,857 new cholera cases including 298 new deaths were registered with the five countries reporting the greatest number of new cases including Bangladesh. The other countries are Pakistan, Mozambique, Syria, and Malawi.



Time has come for us to undertake a multifaceted approach to control cholera before it is too late. Cholera is an easily treatable disease and to break the back of it there is an urgent need of ensuring safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, hygiene and availability of oral cholera vaccines.



Unfortunately, potable water has remained a far cry in our country mainly in the city areas as water supplied by the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has often been polluted and contaminated. As a result, various water-borne diseases like cholera are a common phenomenon in Bangladesh.



In the case of maintaining hygiene, for everyone, hand washing is very important. It is universally important because it is a life-saving task. If hand washing with soap is practiced at key moments, such as after using the toilet or before eating, it can dramatically reduce the risk of diarrhea and pneumonia which can cause serious illness and even death.



For instance, hand washing with soap and other disinfectants was found effective during the prevalent of Covid-19 pandemic throughout the world.



But in our country, hand washing facilities are scarce particularly in the poor communities. Not only in Bangladesh, according to a study, more than 1.37 billion people or 18% of the world's population lack hand washing facilities at home. This is a great issue of concern brought to the notice of all.



Another concern in Bangladesh is that people mainly in rural areas are quite unaware of benefits of hand washing. This is why they are prone to various infectious diseases like diarrhea, pneumonia and other serious infections.



We call on the government to adopt various social mobilization programs in order to raise awareness among people about sanitation, food safety and drinkable water in order to prevent cholera and other water-borne diseases.



