

Bangladesh becomes a role model in cyclone management



But there was no loss of life. Only one person was reportedly injured on the island of St. Martin. However, it is true that the people of St. Martin, Teknaf and Shah Pari islands have faced huge economic losses. Especially the houses of the poor and the lower class have been completely destroyed in this cyclone. In all, 3 lakh 34 thousand people were affected by the storm.



Almost everyone in the population, who could be harmed by a blow to the face, was removed. Even in emergency situations, cyclone shelters had good food, medicine and sanitation facilities. From this it can be seen that since the liberation war, Bangladesh has become efficient in disaster management step by step. It has been possible to develop modern disaster management in the vast coastal areas of Bangladesh. This year's Mokha face-off and his preparations give us proof of that. In contrast, the developed countries of the world have seen their management collapse in dealing with cyclones.

In this context, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman said, "We are successful in dealing with cyclone Mokha." This is the first time that there was no loss of life in dealing with the storm. That means, the preparation of the government was very good. Now everyone has gone back to their homes. The process of rehabilitation of those whose houses have been damaged has started. The state minister said, "Bangladesh is a disaster-prone region. As a result, our preparation has set an example for the world. Bangladesh is becoming a role model for the world in dealing with disasters.



Severe atmospheric disturbances that occur in the rest of the world's tropical oceans, except for the South Atlantic and Southeast Pacific, are commonly known as cyclones. An average of 80 tropical cyclones occur around the world every year. Bangladesh's unique geographical location brings with it monsoons as well as devastating cyclones, monsoons, tornadoes and floods. The Bay of Bengal is an ideal area for tropical cyclone formation. Cyclones cause maximum damage when they hit Bangladesh and West Bengal in India. The reasons behind this are extensive low-lying land, high population density and poor infrastructure of houses. Most of the damage was done in the coastal areas of Khulna, Patuakhali, Barisal, Noakhali and Chittagong and in the offshore islands such as Bhola, Hatia, Sandwip, Manpura, Kutubdia, Maheshkhali, Nijhum Dwip, Uridchar and newly emerged islands.



Cyclone data shows that between 1981 and 1985, 174 cyclones with speeds of more than 54 km/h formed in the Bay of Bengal. Among them, one in January, one in February, one in March, 9 in April, 32 in May, six in June, eight in July, four in August, 14 in September, 31 in October, 47 in November and 20 in December. This data suggests that severe cyclones occurred mainly in the pre-monsoon (April-May) and post-monsoon (September-November) seasons and were the most destructive.



Bangladesh has experienced 53 major cyclones in the last few hundred years. The two major cyclones that hit in 1997 and 2007 had speeds of 225 and 200 kilometres per hour; But total deaths were 126 and 3 thousand 406 respectively. According to the Meteorological Department, there have been five to six major cyclones in the country in the last 10 years. 2.6 lakh people were affected when Amphan hit in 2020; 26 people died in it. Due to the improvement of disaster management and awareness, the loss of life and property has decreased. The most powerful of these was 'Mora'. On May 30, 2017, severe cyclone 'Mora' hit. Its speed was 146 kilometres per hour. Earlier, on May 21, 2016, Cyclone 'Roanu' hit. Its speed was 128 km. On May 16, 2013, Mahasen arrived, with a speed of 100 kmph. And on July 30, 2015 came Kamen. Its speed was 65 km. And on May 25, 2009, Aila struck. Its speed was 100 to 120 km per hour.



On the night of November 15, 2007, Cyclone Sidor hit with 10 to 12 feet high tide with 260 km wind speed. 2 thousand 217 people lost their lives in the storm. 68 thousand 379 houses were washed away due to the pressure of water. Crops of 37 thousand 64 acres of land were destroyed by water. On May 25, 2009, Cyclone 'Aila' hit southwestern Bangladesh and southeastern India. The storm had a diameter of about 300 km, 50 km larger than Cyclone Sidor. Like Sidor, Aila takes about 10 hours to cross the coast. 193 people died and 7 thousand people were injured in the storm. 2 lakh cattle died.



1584 The cyclone that hit Bakerganj and Patuakhali districts lasted for five hours. Everything except the temple on high ground was submerged. About two million people lost their lives during that time. Among the recent ones are Gorky in 1970 and Marian in 1991. The death toll in these two storms was high. On November 13, 1970, Gorky struck the southern part of Bangladesh.



However, Gorky in 1970 was the most severe of the cyclones so far. About 500,000 people lost their lives due to the storm. Most of them drowned in the flood. The intensity of the storm was 'Category 3'. The cyclone had a maximum wind speed of about 222 kilometers per hour and a maximum tidal height of about 30 feet. Tajumuddin Upazila was the most affected by the storm. Out of 1 lakh 67 thousand inhabitants there, about 77 thousand lost their lives. The cyclone that hit Bangladesh on November 29, 1988 is one of the most destructive cyclones in history. The flood situation caused by this storm in the country is known as one of the floods in the history of Bangladesh. As a result of the terrible cyclone, the coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal caused extensive damage. About 5 thousand 708 people lost their lives due to the cyclone. About 70 percent of Bangladesh's crops were destroyed in the storm. Its amount was about 2 lakh 20 thousand tons.



Hurricane Marian caused huge deaths. On April 29, 1991, it hit the coastal region of southeastern Chittagong Division of Bangladesh with a speed of about 250 km. The cyclone inundated coastal areas with 20 feet high tides. As a result, about 1 lakh 38 thousand people lost their lives. About 1 crore people lost almost everything. The level of the storm was 'Category-5'.



The writer is a contributor

