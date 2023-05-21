

Our economic growth in light of Rostow’s theory



Rostow's most significant contribution to economic thought is his book, "The Stages of Economic Growth: A Non-Communist Manifesto," published in 1960. In this book, Rostow proposed a theory that outlined the different stages through which economies pass on their path to development. He argued that societies progress from a traditional agrarian economy through stages of preconditions for take-off, drive to maturity, and finally to the age of high mass consumption.



Rostow's theory was influenced by modernization theory and emphasized the role of industrialization, technology, and investment in driving economic growth. He believed that societies could follow a linear path of development, with each stage building upon the previous one. Rostow's theory gained significant attention and became influential in the field of development economics, although it has also faced criticism for its Western-centric bias and oversimplified view of economic development.

Walt Rostow's ideas and theories continue to be studied and debated in the fields of economics, political science, and international relations. While his work has faced criticism and alternative theories have emerged, Rostow's contributions have left a lasting impact on the understanding of economic development and the role of government policies in promoting growth.



The theory of stages of economic growth provides a framework for understanding the process of economic development and the progression of societies from traditional agrarian economies to modern industrialized nations. Rostow's theory of economic growth can be applied to understand the current economic development of Bangladesh to some extent.



Traditional Society: Bangladesh, like many developing countries, had a predominantly agrarian economy during its early stages of development. The majority of the population relied on agriculture for their livelihoods, and the economy was characterized by low productivity, limited technology, and a lack of industrialization.



Pre-conditions for Take-off: Bangladesh has experienced certain conditions that contributed to the initiation of economic growth. The country has made investments in infrastructure development, such as transportation networks and power generation. Agricultural productivity has improved to some extent, and there has been a growth in entrepreneurship and private investment. Additionally, the government has taken steps to create a favorable environment for business and foreign investment.



Take-off: Bangladesh has undergone a notable take-off stage, marked by the rapid growth of the ready-made garments (RMG) industry. The RMG sector has become a significant contributor to the country's exports and employment. Industrialization has expanded beyond traditional agriculture, with a focus on manufacturing, textiles, and other export-oriented industries. The government has implemented policies to attract foreign direct investment and promote economic growth.



Drive to Maturity: Bangladesh is currently in the drive to maturity stage, where the economy continues to diversify and expand. The country has seen the growth of other sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, and services. Technological advancements and innovation are gradually playing a more significant role, with the government promoting digitalization and the IT sector. Efforts have been made to improve education and skill development to support economic progress.



Age of High Mass Consumption: Bangladesh is still transitioning towards the age of high mass consumption. While the country has made progress in improving living standards and reducing poverty, challenges remain in terms of income distribution, access to quality healthcare, and ensuring widespread access to consumer goods and services. The focus is shifting towards enhancing the quality of life, improving social services, and meeting the needs of the growing middle class.



It is important to note that the application of Rostow's theory to Bangladesh should be done with caution, considering the country's unique challenges, such as population density, vulnerability to climate change, and social inequality. Additionally, the theory's linear progression may not fully capture the complexities and variations in the development path of individual countries.



While Rostow's theory provides a general framework for understanding economic development stages, it is essential to complement it with other theories and consider the specific context of Bangladesh to gain a comprehensive understanding of its economic growth and development trajectory.



Bangladesh has experienced a transition from a traditional agrarian economy to a more diversified and industrialized one. The country has witnessed the emergence of conditions for take-off, rapid industrialization, and a drive towards maturity, with a focus on sectors like the ready-made garments industry. Efforts have been made to attract foreign investment, improve infrastructure, and enhance education and skills.



However, Bangladesh is still in the process of achieving the age of mass consumption. Challenges such as income inequality, access to healthcare, and ensuring widespread consumer access to goods and services remain. The country's development trajectory is also influenced by factors like population density, vulnerability to climate change, and social disparities.



While Rostow's theory provides a general framework, it is important to acknowledge its limitations, including its Western-centric bias and assumption of a linear progression. Economic development is a complex process influenced by a multitude of factors, including historical, cultural, and institutional contexts. Therefore, a comprehensive understanding of Bangladesh's economic development requires considering other theories and factors specific to the country.



Overall, Rostow's theory offers a starting point for understanding the stages of economic growth and can be used as a reference, but it should be complemented with a nuanced analysis that takes into account the unique circumstances and challenges faced by Bangladesh.



The writer is a researcher and development worker



