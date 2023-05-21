Video
Home Countryside

108 endangered tortoises recovered in Feni

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our Correspondent

108 endangered tortoises recovered in Feni

108 endangered tortoises recovered in Feni

FENI, May 20: Police recovered 108 endangered tortoises of Sundi species in the district and arrested one person on Friday night. 

In a drive at BSCIC intersection of Dhaka-Chattogram highway, these  rare tortoises were recovered.

The arrestee is Kanak Chandra Das, 55, son of late Upananda Das of Char Jangalia Village in Kamalnagar Upazila of Laxmipur District.

On Saturday noon, the tortoises were released in Kazirbag Echo-Park.
In this connection, a press briefing was arranged by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Shahadat Hossain.

Among others, ASP (Sadar Circle) Thwai Aung Pru Marma, Officer-in-Charge of Feni Model Police Station Md Nizam Uddin, Range Officer of the Social Plantation Department-Feni Sadar Babul Chandra Vowmik, and Feni Wildlife Rescue Team Founder Saimun Faravi were present.



