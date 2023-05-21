Three electrocuted in 3 dists





PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A man was electrocuted in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Omar Faruq, 45, son of Monar Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 8 Station Para area under Patgram Municipality.

Police and local sources said Omar Faruq came in contact with live electricity at Old Wholesale Market in Patgram Municipality at around 9:30 am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A fisherman was electrocuted and two others were injured in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Mia, 40, son of late Jubed Ali, a resident of Panibanda Purba Para Village under Meduari Union of the upazila.

The injured persons are: Sabuj Mia, 35, son of Harun Ar Rashid, and Tofazzel Hossain, 65, of the same area.

It was known that Shamim Mia along with others was catching fish in the Katakhali Beel of the village in the morning. At that time, Shamim Mia came in contact with live electricity, which left him dead on the spot.

Sabuj and Tofazzal were also injured there. They have been admitted to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex.

Bhaluka Model PS Inspector Mohammad Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

GAIBANDHA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Leon Islam, 14, son of Altaf Hossain, a resident of Falgachha Khamartari Village under Bamandanga Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the boy came in contact with a live electric wire at night when he was repairing a sound box line at a wedding ceremony next to his his house, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to a local doctor, where he was declared dead.



Two men and a teenage boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Mymensingh and Gaibandha, on Friday and Saturday.PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A man was electrocuted in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Omar Faruq, 45, son of Monar Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 8 Station Para area under Patgram Municipality.Police and local sources said Omar Faruq came in contact with live electricity at Old Wholesale Market in Patgram Municipality at around 9:30 am, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station (PS) Omar Faruque confirmed the incident.BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A fisherman was electrocuted and two others were injured in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Shamim Mia, 40, son of late Jubed Ali, a resident of Panibanda Purba Para Village under Meduari Union of the upazila.The injured persons are: Sabuj Mia, 35, son of Harun Ar Rashid, and Tofazzel Hossain, 65, of the same area.It was known that Shamim Mia along with others was catching fish in the Katakhali Beel of the village in the morning. At that time, Shamim Mia came in contact with live electricity, which left him dead on the spot.Sabuj and Tofazzal were also injured there. They have been admitted to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex.Bhaluka Model PS Inspector Mohammad Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.GAIBANDHA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.The deceased was identified as Leon Islam, 14, son of Altaf Hossain, a resident of Falgachha Khamartari Village under Bamandanga Union in the upazila.Local sources said the boy came in contact with a live electric wire at night when he was repairing a sound box line at a wedding ceremony next to his his house, which left him critically injured.He was rescued and taken to a local doctor, where he was declared dead.