Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Two men and a teenage boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Mymensingh and Gaibandha, on Friday and Saturday.
PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A man was electrocuted in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Omar Faruq, 45, son of Monar Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 8 Station Para area under Patgram Municipality.
Police and local sources said Omar Faruq came in contact with live electricity at Old Wholesale Market in Patgram Municipality at around 9:30 am, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station (PS) Omar Faruque confirmed the incident.  
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A fisherman was electrocuted and two others were injured in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shamim Mia, 40, son of late Jubed Ali, a resident of Panibanda Purba Para Village under Meduari Union of the upazila.
The injured persons are: Sabuj Mia, 35, son of Harun Ar Rashid, and Tofazzel Hossain, 65, of the same area.
It was known that Shamim Mia along with others was catching fish in the Katakhali Beel of the village in the morning. At that time, Shamim Mia came in contact with live electricity, which left him dead on the spot.
Sabuj and Tofazzal were also injured there. They have been admitted to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex.
Bhaluka Model PS Inspector Mohammad Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.   
GAIBANDHA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Leon Islam, 14, son of Altaf Hossain, a resident of Falgachha Khamartari Village under Bamandanga Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the boy came in contact with a live electric wire at night when he was repairing a sound box line at a wedding ceremony next to his his house, which left him critically injured.
He was rescued and taken to a local doctor, where he was declared dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
108 endangered tortoises recovered in Feni
Three electrocuted in 3 dists
Pond-digging on croplands protested in Natore
124 detained on different charges in 12 dists
Faster development of education for char students underscored
Bumper Rabi crops make Khulna farmers happy
52nd Chuknagar Genocide Day observed
One to die, three get life term in murder, drug cases


Latest News
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Court asked to submit report over Gulistan explosion June 20
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
Gender biasness in the age of automation
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft