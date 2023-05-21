|
Pond-digging on croplands protested in Natore
NATORE, May 20: The Human Rights Commission (HRC) in the district asked stopping pond-digging on crop lands on Thursday.
In a human chain formed in front of Natore Press Club area, members of HRC-Natore came up with that remark.
Speakers said, earth robbers have started pond-digging on crop lands freely throughout the district for a long time.
They further said, nothing can be said against them; if anyone opens mouth, he has to face assault in various ways.
Among others, president and general secretary of HRC, its adviser and other leaders spoke at the human chain.