124 detained on different charges in 12 dists





RAJSHAHI: A total of 86 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 28 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning. Among the arrested, six had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the remaining 19 were arrested on various charges.

Meanwhile, police arrested 17 people including four women of a fraud gang for allegedly cheating people using several mobile phone applications from different areas.

A media release signed by Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of RMP, mentioned that police in association with Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) arrested the 17 people from Dhaka and its adjacent two districts.

The fraud gang members asked people to install a mobile phone application 'Rapid Cash' for taking a loan of Tk 30,000 and sent some money to the mobile phone user in cash, it said.

Later on, the app users were asked to refund the money with a huge amount of interest, otherwise their naked pictures will be shared on social media including Facebook as they provided their pictures and relevant information from the NID card, it reads.

After being deceived by the gang, one Abul Ahsan lodged a case with the RMP's Boalia police station in this regard on May 14.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrested, nine had warrants, five were drug addicts and the remaining 10 were arrested on various charges.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested nine people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the arrested, five had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the remaining one was arrested on another charge.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives, arrested eight alleged members of a gang of muggers from different areas in the city.

The arrestees are: Mukul Hosen, 35, Rabbi Ali, 28, Shihab Ali, 21, Nazmul Islam, 24, Naziur Rahman Mridul, 22, Md Roky, 28, Sumaia Akter Rima, 24, and Ashraf Ali, 54.

RMP Spokesperson Rafiqul Alam said the arrestees in guise of passengers rented an auto-rickshaw in the city recently.

Later on, they beat up the auto-rickshaw driver and snatched his vehicle. A case was filed in this regard.

Following this, police arrested Shihab and later, according to his confession, other members of the gang were detained.

During the drives, police seized the parts of the vehicle. The arrested were sent to jail after being produced before a court, he added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A Juba Dal leader was arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) on charge of making caricatures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrestee is Saidul Islam, convener of Kachakata Union Juba Dal, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kachakata Police Station (PS) Golam Mortuza on Friday.

According to the FIR, Saidul used to make caricatures of Bangabandhu and campaign on various issues targeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ataul Rahman, general secretary (GS) of Kachakata Union Awami League and assistant professor of Kachakata Degree College, filed the case on Thursday.

The official said mobile phones, parody pictures of Bangabandhu were seized from the Juba Dal leader.

The man will be produced before a court on Friday, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Police, in separate drives, arrested six leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir, a student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, from the district town on Wednesday.

The arrestees are: President of Gopalganj Sadar Thana Unit Chhatra Shibir Al Imran Musa, 24, its GS Abu Kalam, 21, Muaj Billah, 22, a third-year student of Political Science Department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Selim Reza, 25, a third-year student of Chemical Engineering Department at the university, Alauddin, 32, the Imam of Miapara Bismillah Jame Mosque in the town, and Shariful Islam, 15, a madrasa student.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Jabed Masud said on information, police raided a house in Miapara area on Wednesday and detained four Shibir men.

In another drive, two other Shibir activists were arrested from SS Alia madrasa in the town, he added.

Police also seized Islamic books, magazine, special forms and leaflets from their possession during the drives.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A fugitive convict who was sentenced to death at Shibchar in the district has been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) after nine years.

It was stated in a press release sent by RAB-8 early Monday afternoon.

The press release said Md Al Amin was arrested from Jatrabari in Dhaka on Sunday. He hailed from Jaduarchar Village under Shibchar Upazila in the district.

RAB-8 Madaripur Camp Company Commander Lieutenant Md Muhtasim Rasul said Al Amin was arrested in connection with Sohel Mallick murder case.

The case statement says that Md Al Amin had a feud with his step-brother Sohel Mallick over his business. Just because of it, Al Amain hacked Sohel Mallick with a sharp weapon on August 8, 2013. Since then, he had been absconding.

In connection with the murder, later, deceased Sohel's father Siddique Mallick filed a case. The court, later, on filed a case and a court sentenced Al Amin to death.

DINAJPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested eight members of an inter-district robber gang in connection with a stealing 14 cows from a dairy farm in the district on March 18.

Five alleged robbers were held from Latifpur and adjacent areas of Kaliakair Upazila in Gazipur on Saturday and three were held on April 29.

Dinajpur Superintend of Police (SP) Shah Iftekhar Ahmed informed this to media at a press briefing at his office on Sunday.

The arrestees are Faridul Islam Farid, 35, Sumon Das, 26, Sabuj Isla, 25, Al Mamun, 30, Shah Alam, 40, Md Atiqur Rahman, 42, Bharat Chandra Roy, 27, and Chhtra Das, 40.

Among them, five were produced before the media.

The SP said on March 18, the accused entered the dairy farm of one Fazlul Kabir Tutul in Bankali area of Chealgazi Union of Dinajpur Sadar Upazila after breaking the locks of the gate.

They tied the hands and legs of security guards Sabur, Latifur and Nayan, and later, they stole 14 cows from the farm and fled on a truck.

Next day owner of the farm filed a case with the Kotwali PS in this connection.

After the complaints, police conducted the drive and arrested the accused from different areas of the country.

FENI: Members of RAB arrested three people on charge of producing adulterated spices recently.

The arrested are: Samela Begum, 30, Nurjahan Begum, 35, and Rokeya Begum, 45.

RAB-7 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Feni Camp conducted a drive in two spice thrashing mills of Messrs Quader and Messrs Rifat on the Takia Road on May 13, and arrested three persons on charge for producing adulterated spices.

However, the arrested persons along with the seized adulterated items were handed over to Feni Model PS.

Feni Rab Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Md Sadequl Islam confirmed the matter.

CUMILLA: RAB members arrested a young man on Thursday night allegedly for killing his colleague in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on May 9.

Deceased Md Maruf, 17, was the son of late Hafezur Rahman, a resident of Haratoli Ghosgaon Village under Bijaypur Union of the upazila. The arrested is Rabbi Hossain, 22, a resident of Krishnapur area.

RAB-11 CPC-2 Company Commander Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain said during primary interrogation the arrested confessed that he and the deceased joined together in a filling station three months back.

On May 9, the accused demanded his share Tk 100 from the tips which was given by the drivers but Maruf, denied. As sequel to it, they locked into altercation and at one stage, Rabbi Hossain stabbed Maruf on his chest and throat three times with a sharp knife.

According to CCTV footage of the filling station, the deceased ran from the scene to save himself from the attack but collapsed on the ground due to excessive bleeding. He died on the spot but the culprit managed to flee.

Later on, the deceased's mother lodged a case with Cumilla Sadar Dakshin PS accusing Rabbi Hossain over the killing.

On Thursday night, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force arrested the accused from Paduar Bazaar Highway area of the upazila and handed him over to the PS.

They also seized the knife used in the killing, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested six members of robber gang including the ringleader with arms and ammunition from Noannai Village of Sudharam PS area in the district.

The arrestees are Md Monir Hosen, 45, his wife Julekha Akter, 35, Ibrahim Kalil, 21, Abul Kalam, 22, Rahmat Ullah, 45, Md Jabed, 38, Md Kamal, 45.

Police arrested Monir, leader of the gang, from Char Motua Union on Thursday in connection with a robbery.

According to his confession, police seized a CNG-run auto-rickshaw used in robbery, one locally-made pipe gun, 12 corteges, two sharp weapons, three torch lights and four masks.

On May 8, police arrested six more alleged robbers from Noannai, Binodpur, and Char Motua areas, said Sudharam PS OC Md Anwarul Islam.

After filing of two separate cases, the arrestees were sent to jail after following a court order.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: RAB members rescued two youths and arrested two alleged abductors from Raipur Upazila in the district recently.

RAB-12 informed this through a press release. It said the arrestees were Bikan Sheikh, 65, and Azad Mia, 45, of Raipura Upazila.

According to the press release, the abductors called Md Ridoy Hossain Ripon, 25, of Koshba Village, and Md Shahin Hossain, of Baro Majgram Village in Kumarkhali, in airport area on May 6 for medical check-up as victims want to go to abroad.

The alleged abductors brought them to Raipura Upazila and demanded Tk 16 lakh as ransom.

Families of victims filed case with Kumarkhali PS on May 10 in this connection.

Later on, a joint operation team of RAB-12 and RAB-11 conducted a drive in Mirzanagar area under Raipura Upazila and rescued the victims.

They also detained the kidnappers and seized Tk 30,000, three mobile phone sets, two passports, four national ID cards and non judicial stamps from their possession.

NARAIL: DB Police arrested seven alleged gamblers including a ward councillor from Lohagara Upazila in the district recently.

DB Police sources said acting on a tip-off, detectives raided the area and arrested them from the house of one Shamim Fakir with gambling equipment.

The arrestees are Syed Masud Rana Bablu, councillor of Ward No. 2 in Narail Municipality, Rabiul Islam, 45, Taifur Shikder, 30, Junaid Sheikh, 40, Saddam Shikder, 30, Anju Sardar, 42, and Kabul Sheikh, 30.

The team also seized 53 yaba tablets, Tk 7,200 in cash and two sets of playing cards.

Lohagara PS OC Sajedul Islam said two separate cases were filed with Lohagara PS in these connections and The arrestees were sent to jail following a court order.

CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested a convict, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case, from Khulshi PS area in the district recently.

The arrested convict is Mazharul Islam Farhad, 54, son of Mafiz Mia of East Aujbalia Village of Noakhali Sadar Upazila.

Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam said Farhad was the main accused of Shafiuddin murder case in Ambagan area of Khulshi PS in Chattogram in 2003. A court sentenced him life-term of imprisonment in the case, but since then he remained absconding.

Farhad changed his identity, addresses and went into hiding. After using the teach surveillances, Sudharam Thana police arrested the convict.

JOYPURHAT: Two people have been detained, who did extortion disguising themselves as members of DB Police, from Joypurhat Municipality.

The arrested are Shaheen Alam, 24, and Saidul Islam, 25.

According to locals, the two accused took Tk 3,000 from one Azhar Ali after threatening him that the latter is a drug trader. On suspicion, locals called national emergency number 999 and informed about it. Being informed, a team of Joypurhat Sadar PS rushed there and detained the accused.



