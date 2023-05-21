|
Faster development of education for char students underscored
GAIBANDHA, May 20: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for faster development of education in hard-to-reach char areas to help build the underprivileged char students as worthy citizens of the country.
"Like the students of main land, the char students can reach the top position of the state by their efforts and study if they are properly nurtured, and they can keep much contribution to lead the country towards desired development", they also said.
They made the observations while they were addressing a dialogue on Education, in Char Areas: Prospects and Challenges held at the auditorium of District Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the town here on Saturday.
Sinnomul Mohila Samity (SMS), a local voluntary organization, and Campaign for Popular Education jointly arranged the dialogue in cooperation with Education Out loud -ASA Project.
Founder President of Society for Health Promotion Dr Halida Hanam, local educationist Zahurul Qaiyum, Fulchhari Upazila EducationO Md Belal Hossain, Executive Chief of Women Development Programme Farid Ahmed, journalists Sarkar Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and Riktu Proshad addressed the function, among others.
The speakers, in their speech, sought whole-hearted cooperation of the government to face the challenges, what the char students are facing and which are the barriers to char students in receiving education.
DD of LG Robiul Islam, in his speech, underlined the need for ensuring all state run facilities for the char students so that they could receive education smoothly.
In this context, he also urged the famous private companies of the country to come forward with positive attitude to establish residential high schools and colleges for the hard-to-reach char students to help them receive secondary and higher secondary education to build an enlightened nation.