Faster development of education for char students underscored

GAIBANDHA, May 20: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for faster development of education in hard-to-reach char areas to help build the underprivileged char students as worthy citizens of the country."Like the students of main land, the char students can reach the top position of the state by their efforts and study if they are properly nurtured, and they can keep much contribution to lead the country towards desired development", they also said.They made the observations while they were addressing a dialogue on Education, in Char Areas: Prospects and Challenges held at the auditorium of District Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the town here on Saturday.Sinnomul Mohila Samity (SMS), a local voluntary organization, and Campaign for Popular Education jointly arranged the dialogue in cooperation with Education Out loud -ASA Project.Deputy director of Local Government here Robiul Islam attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and principal of Technical Training Institute (TTC) here Engineer Abdur Rahim, Superintendent of Gaibandha PTI Sadia Afrin, Assistant District Primary Education Officer SM Arshad spoke at the event as special guests while Executive Director of SMS Murshidur Rahman Khan moderated the functionFounder President of Society for Health Promotion Dr Halida Hanam, local educationist Zahurul Qaiyum, Fulchhari Upazila EducationO Md Belal Hossain, Executive Chief of Women Development Programme Farid Ahmed, journalists Sarkar Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and Riktu Proshad addressed the function, among others.The speakers, in their speech, sought whole-hearted cooperation of the government to face the challenges, what the char students are facing and which are the barriers to char students in receiving education.They also demanded of the government to set up high schools and colleges for the char students to check early marriage and other superstitions.DD of LG Robiul Islam, in his speech, underlined the need for ensuring all state run facilities for the char students so that they could receive education smoothly.In this context, he also urged the famous private companies of the country to come forward with positive attitude to establish residential high schools and colleges for the hard-to-reach char students to help them receive secondary and higher secondary education to build an enlightened nation.