Bumper Rabi crops make Khulna farmers happy







The crops were cultivated under the intensive annual crop production during the just-ended Rabi season (2022-23 fiscal year). DAE Khulna Region covers Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, and Narail districts.



Crops like pumpkin, mustard, watermelon, onion, garlic, chili, pulses, potatoes and other vegetables, maize, wheat, gourd, capsicum and many other crops were mostly cultivated on the lands including saline resilient coastal areas lands in the region.

Cultivation of various crops on coastal belt lands is expanding every year cutting poverty and improving livelihoods of hundreds of people living in coastal areas of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat and Narail in the region.



"Farmers of Khulna agriculture region have completed harvest of their cultivated crops last week and got a bumper output," said DAE Additional Director of Khulna region Mohon Kumar Ghosh.



"Suitable climate conditions alongside frequent rainfall during the growing season gave farmers hope of getting their desired production," he said.



"We encouraged farmers to cultivate wheat in such a way that even after the project period is over, they will produce wheat on their own initiative," he said.



Besides, Bangladesh Krishi Bank and other commercial banks disbursed crops loan to the farmers for boosting production.



"Around 65,000 families have achieved self-reliance by farming crops on these lands, improving their livelihoods with support of the DAE and different NGOs during the last 14 years in the region," he added.



DAE sources said, the government has distributed quality seeds and fertiliser as special incentives among small and marginal farmers to inspire them in expanding the cultivation of Rabi crops.



Talking to OBSERVER, farmers Wahab Ali, Arab Gazi, Munshi Mia, Mokhles Hawlader, and Mohammad Rafiq of coastal belt of Koyra Upazila in Khulna said they have changed their fortune through cultivating various crops on the saline resilient coastal lands in recent years.



