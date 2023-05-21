

52nd Chuknagar Genocide Day observed



District administration and different socio-cultural organizations placed wreaths at the monument near the Bhadra River marking the day.



The Day began by hoisting of the national flag at the Chuknagar Ganohattya-71 Srimti Boddhyabhumi in Dumuria Upazila.

Khulna District administration, Chuknagar Ganohattya-71 Smrity Rakkha Parishad, Amra-71-Dhaka, Khulna Mahanagar Bangabandhu Parishad, Dumuria Upazila Muktijodha Command, Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee, and Jashore Udichi placed wreaths at 11 points of the river where Pakistani army threw into bodies of innocent Bangalis.



A discussion meeting was held at the genocide memorial. President of Chuknagar Ganohattya-71 Smrity Rakkha Parishad ABM Shafiqul Islam presided over the meeting. Acting Principal of Chuknagar College Monirul Islam conducted it.



Among others, Naryan Chandra Chanda, MP addressed the meeting as the chief guest. Ex-MP Sohrab Ali Sana, Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karjon, Helal Foyezi, DumuriaUpazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Asif Rahman spoke at the discussion meeting.



Speakers urged the government for declaring May 20 as National Mourning Day highlighting the Chuknagar massacre. They also demanded trial of the war criminals at any cost.



They also demanded producing evidences of Chuknagar Genocide before the Geneva Convention for justice.

Later on, a cultural function was arranged paying tribute to the martyrs of 1971.



On the day in 1971, several thousands of men, women and children, mostly belonging to minority community, were brutally killed by the Pakistan occupation forces at Chuknagar where they were gathering for going to India.



The victims were from Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jashore, and Gopalganj districts.



