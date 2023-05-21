One to die, three get life term in murder, drug cases







NARSINGDI: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for slaughtering his wife and son in the town in 2021.



Narsingdi Additional District and Sessions Judge Shamima Parvin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Fakhrul Islam, 29, a resident of Ghoradia area in the district town.



According to the prosecution, Fakhrul slaughtered his wife Reshmi Akhter, 25, and their 16-month-old son Fahim Mahmud Salman at home on December 13 in 2021 over dowry.



The deceased's father Parvez Mia lodged a murder case with Narsingdi Sadar Police Station (PS) on the same day.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Fakhrul.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of 11 witnesses.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court ANM Olimullah confirmed the matter.



RAJSHAHI: A tribunal in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for smuggling heroin.



Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar Saha handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.



The court also fined the convict Tk 10, 000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

The convict is Ayaub Ali, 37, a resident of Tara Village of Ghior Upazila in Manikganj.



Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Entajul Haq Babu said a team of Rapid Action Battalion-5 (RAB) of Mollapara Camp arrested Ayaub along with 800 grams of heroin from Halidagachi area of Charghat Upazila in the district on December 6, 2021.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Charghat PS in this regard.



Following this, the speedy tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.



NATORE: A court in the district sentenced a man and his son to life-term in jail for killing a couple in Baraigram Upazila in 2013.



Additional Senior Judge of Natore Judge Court Quamrun Nahar pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.



The condemned convicts are: Noor Munshi, 65, and his son Shariful Islam, 37, residents of Kalikapur Village under Baraigram Upazila in the district.



The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each According to the prosecution, Noor Munshi had a long standing dispute with his elder brother Abul Khair over the ownership of a piece of land.



As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between two brothers in the area on February 15, 2013.



At one stage of the quarrel, Noor Munshi and his son Shariful murdered Abul Khair. They also murdered Abul Khair's wife Anwara Begum while trying to flee the scene.



The daughter of the deceased Hosneara lodged a murder case with Baraigram PS in this regard.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Noor Munshi and Shariful Islam.



Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



