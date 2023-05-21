Tk 2cr mango export likely from Bagha







Already in the beginning of the season, a total of 440 kilogram (kg) of mangoes has been exported to Hong Kong and Italy. The shipment was made on May 4.



In mango production, Bhagha Upazila is at the top among nine upazilas of Rajshahi District.

The tasty mangoes of Bagha have higher demand in foreign countries.



In the last season, a total of 36 metric tons of mangoes including Khirshapati, Lengrah, Amrupali, Fazli, Laxonbhog, and Totapuri were exported to ten countries- Finland, Hong Kong, Denmark, France, England, Sweden, Italy, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.



This season about 720 mt of mangoes are being processed in bagging system for exporting. Mango has been farmed on 8,570 hectares (ha) of land at Bagha. A total of 40 mango growers are used to make mango exports through local export-processing Sadia Enterprise.



Mango grower of Pakuria Village and Proprietor of Sadia Enterprise Shafiqul Islam Chhana said, in cooperation of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, the mango exporting was introduced in 2016. "I sent 36 mt mangoes abroad in the last season. This season more mangoes will be sent," he added.



Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Safiullah Sultan said, mangoes have been exported to foreign countries through Adab International at Motijheel-Dhaka for the last eight years. In the last season, 36 mt mangoes were exported, and this season, the mangoes of Tk 2 crore have been targeted for exporting, he added.



He further said, this year's mango production will exceed target. Per hectare mango production has been fixed at 13:20 mt, the official maintained.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, May 20: Mangoes worth about Tk 2 crore is likely to be exported to 10 countries from Bagha Upazila in the district.Already in the beginning of the season, a total of 440 kilogram (kg) of mangoes has been exported to Hong Kong and Italy. The shipment was made on May 4.In mango production, Bhagha Upazila is at the top among nine upazilas of Rajshahi District.The tasty mangoes of Bagha have higher demand in foreign countries.In the last season, a total of 36 metric tons of mangoes including Khirshapati, Lengrah, Amrupali, Fazli, Laxonbhog, and Totapuri were exported to ten countries- Finland, Hong Kong, Denmark, France, England, Sweden, Italy, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.This season about 720 mt of mangoes are being processed in bagging system for exporting. Mango has been farmed on 8,570 hectares (ha) of land at Bagha. A total of 40 mango growers are used to make mango exports through local export-processing Sadia Enterprise.Mango grower of Pakuria Village and Proprietor of Sadia Enterprise Shafiqul Islam Chhana said, in cooperation of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, the mango exporting was introduced in 2016. "I sent 36 mt mangoes abroad in the last season. This season more mangoes will be sent," he added.Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Safiullah Sultan said, mangoes have been exported to foreign countries through Adab International at Motijheel-Dhaka for the last eight years. In the last season, 36 mt mangoes were exported, and this season, the mangoes of Tk 2 crore have been targeted for exporting, he added.He further said, this year's mango production will exceed target. Per hectare mango production has been fixed at 13:20 mt, the official maintained.