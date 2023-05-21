Eight people found dead in seven districts







BOGURA: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a young man in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam, 25, a resident of Belai Karundapara Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, the young man left his home on Friday morning. He had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted his body on the side of a road in Belai Karundapara Village at around 6 am on Saturday and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body.



Several marks of stabbing were found in various parts of the body.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station (PS) Manjurul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that a man of that area has been taken to the PS for questioning.



BARISHAL: The body of a minor girl was recovered from the Kirtankhola River in the district on Saturday morning, two days after she went missing.



Barishal River Police recovered the body from the river in the launch terminal area of Barishal River Port at around 8 am.



The deceased was identified as Sathi Akhter, 12, daughter of Bashir, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Bhola District.



Barishal River Police OC Abdul Jalil said locals spotted the body of the child floating in the river in the area in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Earlier, on Thursday afternoon, Sathi fell in the Kirtankhola River at the launch terminal and went missing.



CHANDPUR: An 8-year-old boy, who went missing five days back, was found dead in Faridganj Upazila of the district.



His body was recovered from a field near his house in Faridganj on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Adil Mahmud Sohan, 8, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Rudragaon Village in the upazila.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Faridganj PS Md Jamal Hosen said the child went out of the house in the evening of May 15 for prayer, but did not return.



Father of the deceased searched him in possible places and as he could not find him anywhere, filed a missing complaint with the PS on May 16.



Later on, locals found the half-decomposed body of Adil partially buried in sand pits 200 yards away from his house and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the SI added.



NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The body was recovered from in front of Sima Dyeing in Jalkuri area under Siddhirganj PS at around 9 am.



The deceased was identified as Nasrin Akter, 40, daughter of Ashraf Dewan, a resident of that area.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman lying on the side of a road in the area in the morning and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Siddhirganj PS OC Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



CHATTOGRAM: The body of a fisherman was recovered on Friday morning, two days after he went missing in the Karnaphuli River in Rangunia Upazila of the district.



The body was recovered from the river at Sikdar Para Ghat under Betagi Union of the upazila at around 8 am.



The deceased was identified as Jagdish, 64.



It was learnt that locals spotted the body of the man on the river bank and informed his relatives.

Later on, relatives of the deceased recovered the body from the scene.



Earlier, Jagdish went missing after falling from a boat while fishing in the river near Kaukhali Hazrat Kangali Shah Mazar at around 1 pm on Wednesday.



RANGPUR: Police recovered the body of a student, who went missing on Monday night, from a sugarcane field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sahinur Islam, 12, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Haridebpur Gokulpur Village of the upazila. He was a student of a local madrasa.



Police sources said Sahinur went missing from the madrasa on Monday night. Madrasa authorities started searching for him but failed to locate him.



On Tuesday morning, locals saw his body in a sugarcane field and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Rangpur Kotwali PS SI Shahinur Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have detained seven suspects for interrogation in this connection.



However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



KISHOREGANJ: A woman and her three-year-old son were found hanging by same, single rope in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Monday.



The incident took place in Shambhupur Village of the upazila.



The deceased were identified as Jonaki Akter, 35, wife of Farhad Mia, an Italy-expatriate, and their son Alif, 3, residents of the village.



Quoting locals, Additional Superintendent of Kishoreganj Police (ASP) Al Amin said Farhad and Jonaki got married six years back, but the relationship had remained turbulent throughout.



Jonaki's parents were called to her in-laws' house, where she resided on Sunday night. They arrived on Monday morning, but found the house locked, and no one present. Getting no response from inside of the house, her parents with the help of locals broke open the door to the house and found Jonaki and her son hanging from the ceiling by a single rope.



Later on, they were taken to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.



Meanwhile, Jonaki's parents alleged she and her son were killed, after which the in-laws including the mother-in-law who lived with them escaped.



Police suspect it was suicide but the other house inmates going into hiding raised suspicion, he said.



It is unclear whether Farhad Mia is in Italy at the moment or in Bangladesh. However, legal procedures will be taken after getting a complaint, the ASP added.



