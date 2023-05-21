

65-day ban on fishing at Bay begins



According to official sources, all types of fishing, marketing and transporting have been suspended following the ban. The ban has been imposed by the Department of Fisheries (DoF).



According to sources at the DoF-Patharghata, during the ban time, the government will assist registered fishers. There are 11,411 registered fishers at Patharghata. In two phases, they each will be given food assistance of 86 kilogram (kg) rice.

A visit on Friday to Pathraghata Fishing Station found all fishing trawlers came back from the sea; fishers were seen repairing their trawlers and making nets. Fishers Rafiqul Islam, Kamal Mia, and Nurul Amin said, the 65-day Hilsa fishing ban has been imposed as part of the yearly programme to ensure smooth-breeding, producing and preserving of Hilsa. Due to that ban, about 50,000 fishers and labourers have to suffer; they have to starve even, they added.



They further said, though the registered fishers get rice allocation, the non-registered ones and labourers don't get any assistance.



President of Barguna District Fishing Trawlers' Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, Bangladeshi fishers abide by the fishing ban, but Indian fishers enter Bangladesh maritime area and catch away fishes. He demanded of the government for stopping that practice.



Patharghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar said, fishing will remain restricted fully for 65 days from May 20 to July 23 in sea and estuaries; all fishing boats and fishers have been asked to return to their respective fishing station; if any one breaches the ban, legal action will be taken against him. During the ban time, registered fishers will get 86-kg rice each, the official maintained.



