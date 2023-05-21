Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

65-day ban on fishing at Bay begins

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

65-day ban on fishing at Bay begins

65-day ban on fishing at Bay begins

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, May 20: The 65-day fishing (May 20-July 23) ban in the Bay of Bengal is going on in Patharghata Upazila of the district. The ban came into being across the country at 12:01am on Friday.

According to official sources, all types of fishing, marketing and transporting have been suspended following the ban. The ban has been imposed by the Department of Fisheries (DoF).

According to sources at the DoF-Patharghata, during the ban time, the government will assist registered fishers. There are 11,411 registered fishers at Patharghata. In two phases, they each will be given food assistance of 86 kilogram (kg) rice.

A visit on Friday to Pathraghata Fishing Station found all fishing trawlers came back from the sea; fishers were seen repairing their trawlers and making nets. Fishers Rafiqul Islam, Kamal Mia, and Nurul Amin said, the 65-day Hilsa fishing ban has been imposed as part of the yearly programme to ensure smooth-breeding, producing and preserving of Hilsa. Due to that ban, about 50,000 fishers and labourers have to suffer; they have to starve even, they added.

They further said, though the registered fishers get rice allocation, the non-registered ones and labourers don't get any assistance.

President of Barguna District Fishing Trawlers' Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, Bangladeshi fishers abide by the fishing ban, but Indian fishers enter Bangladesh maritime area and catch away fishes. He demanded of the government for stopping that practice.

Patharghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar said, fishing will remain restricted fully for 65 days from May 20 to July 23 in sea and estuaries; all fishing boats and fishers have been asked to return to their respective fishing station; if any one breaches the ban, legal action will be taken against him. During the ban time, registered fishers will get 86-kg rice each, the official maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
108 endangered tortoises recovered in Feni
Three electrocuted in 3 dists
Pond-digging on croplands protested in Natore
124 detained on different charges in 12 dists
Faster development of education for char students underscored
Bumper Rabi crops make Khulna farmers happy
52nd Chuknagar Genocide Day observed
One to die, three get life term in murder, drug cases


Latest News
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Court asked to submit report over Gulistan explosion June 20
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
Gender biasness in the age of automation
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft