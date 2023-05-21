Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

FBI misused intelligence database in 278,000 searches, court says

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20: A US court found that the FBI improperly searched for information in a US database of foreign intelligence 278,000 times over several years, including on Americans suspected of crimes, according to a ruling released on Friday.

The decision by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

The searches occurred in the course of US crime investigations including the Jan 6 Capitol riots and protests after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, the court said.

The intelligence database stores digital and other information on individuals. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allows the FBI to search without a warrant communications of foreigners abroad including their conversations with Americans.

The court ruling found the FBI violated rules around the use of the database, created under Section 702 of the FISA Act with its searches.

Specifically, the court found that searches as part of probes into crimes between 2016 and 2020 violated the rules because there was "no reasonable basis to expect they would return foreign intelligence or evidence of crime", although the FBI believed this was "reasonably likely," the decision said.    REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
G7 calls for 'responsible' use of generative AI
Greece recovers hundreds of antiquities from art thief
Congress veteran Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka chief minister
India will do 'whatever we can' on Ukraine crisis: Modi
FBI misused intelligence database in 278,000 searches, court says
Want normal relations but...: Modi on India-Pakistan ties
G7 agrees new sanctions to ‘starve Russia’s war machine’
‘Steady progress’ being made on US debt deal: W House


Latest News
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Court asked to submit report over Gulistan explosion June 20
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft