

Durjoy, Debabrata retain CWAB leadership



They have been in this position since 2014 and the latest outcome saw them to retain the post for the four more years.



An Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Council of CWAB held at Home of Cricket Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday. There was great enthusiasm as this was the first official AGM and Council of CWAB since its inception.

The members of the cricketers' association who attended the AGM and Council showed their faith in old leadership through this AGM. The full committee is yet to be announced.



The AGM started at 11:30 am. BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon, who was present as chief guest spoke at the end of the AGM. He expected the leaders of the CWAB will give more time for the organization.



"This organization is difficult to run if you don't give time here at regular basis. So I would say that those who are there should give more time here," Papon said.



After the speech of the BCB President, Media and Communication Committee Chairman Tanvir Ahmed Titu officially proposed the names of Durjoy-Debabrata as the president and secretary of CWAB.



The cricketers present here was asked to take part in the election but as no one responded, the names of Durjoy-Debabrata were proposed. They were chosen finally after all of the cricketers present here gave their support to the proposal.

Prior to this, CWAB had not included women cricketers.



However from now on, women cricketers will get all the same facilities as CWAB members like male cricketers. The AGM and the Council were attended by several women cricketers including the women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty.



Durjoy, who became president again, said, "The scope of our work will remain the same. But I will add a new addition to it. We have raised some requests or demands today also to the honorable board president which are related to the interests of the cricketers. We want to execute those as early as possible."



At the end, although there was no change in the CWAB management, four years ago during a movement against BCB, led by Shakib Al Hasan demanded the CWAB leadership's resign, questioning their integrity to protect the interest of the cricketers.

In the AGM, however most of the top cricketers were absent.



The likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim who played important role in the then movement were not in the country.



Mahmudullah Riyad, the other top leader of movement though was in the country, didn't join the AGM. Former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza joined here after lunch.



