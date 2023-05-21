Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lampard told Chelsea to sign Haaland before Man City star's rise

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

LONDON, MAY 20: Frank Lampard tried to persuade Chelsea to sign Erling Haaland before the Manchester City star established himself as the world's most feared striker.

Haaland can fire City to the Premier League title when the leaders host Chelsea on Sunday.
The 22-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season with 52 goals in all competitions, including a record 36 in the Premier League.
Lampard got a glimpse of Haaland's potential during his first spell in charge of Chelsea when he came up against the young Norwegian in a pre-season friendly while he was playing for RB Salzburg in 2019.

Haaland scored 28 goals in 22 matches that season, but stiff competition for his signature, combined with the fact not everybody at Chelsea was convinced about him, meant Lampard was left frustrated.

He eventually signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and moved to City two years later after shining in the Bundesliga.

"I've got huge respect for him as a player, he's a player I tried to bring to Chelsea the first time I was here," Lampard told reporters on Friday.

"I was really keen to get him here but obviously that couldn't happen. His level at that point was very clear, we played against him in a pre-season game for Salzburg.

"I think he's special, I thought he'd adapt straight away just because of his level."

Underlining Lampard's regret at missing out on Haaland, the striker has scored as many times in the league this season as the entire Chelsea squad.

While City are chasing a treble, Lampard's team are languishing in 11th place.

"I don't know whether he would have decided to come here anyway but I was a big fan," the Chelsea interim boss said.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Durjoy, Debabrata retain CWAB leadership
Troubled Spurs beaten by Brentford, Arsenal try to delay City title party
Sri Lanka cricket chiefs re-elected after term limits dropped
Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth dies
Lampard told Chelsea to sign Haaland before Man City star's rise
Azampur falls to Police
Anderson adamant 'nobody in the world' can handle England at their best
Rybakina to clash with Kalinina in Rome final


Latest News
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Court asked to submit report over Gulistan explosion June 20
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft