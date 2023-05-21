

Azampur falls to Police



Winning the match against a weak team, the Police boys, from sixth place, moved up to third place on the table pushing behind bigger names like Mohammedan Sporting Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra.



At this moment, the Police team has 23 points in its collection after 15 matches.

The team from Uttara's Azampur formed a low-budget team this season and it was a small pry before the Police team on the day.

Considering the condition, the Azampur boys deployed a defensive measure from the very first minute.



But the defence-packed Azampur could not hold the opponent for more than 19 minutes. In the 19th minute, Johan opened the net for the Police. Rabiul doubled the lead in the 32nd minute.



Despite the opponent's several efforts, Azampur was able to pit Police in a 2-0 margin in the first half. But the second half was a different story.



In the third minute of the second half, Kirmanee scored the team's third while Abdullah netted the ball twice, in the 55th and the 62nd minutes.



Edward scored the team's sixth goal in the 79th minute while Johan scored his second and the team's seventh in the 82nd minute.



The ongoing Premier League is becoming exciting with every match and the big win in the league certainly gives a boost to Police's morale.



