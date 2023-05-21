Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rybakina to clash with Kalinina in Rome final

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

Rybakina to clash with Kalinina in Rome final

Rybakina to clash with Kalinina in Rome final

ROME, MAY 20: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina fought from 4-1 down in the second set to overhaul Jelena Ostapenko on Friday to reach the final of the Italian Open.

The 6-2, 6-4 comeback from the Kazakh sent Rybakina into her fourth major final of the season after the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami.

She will bid for the trophy on Saturday against Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine, who reached the second WTA final of her career with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 defeat of Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

The winner then gave a shout-out to her country, invaded by Russia last year, as she moved into the title match at the Foro Italico.

"It's absolutely important to try and win every match, (considering) what Ukraine is going through," she said.
"I hope I can give a small light and maybe some positive emotions to my country."
 
Rybankina will need a quick turnaround after winning a rain-interrupted semi-final in just under one and three quarter hours, aided by 33 unforced errors from 2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko.

The second-set fightback sealed victory for Rybakina on her first match point as her opponent dumped a volley into the net.
 
"It was not easy at all with the starting and stopping," the winner said. "I need to recover for the final."

Everyone knows how good Anhelina is, we are also good friends - if you can say that (in tennis).

"It will be a tough match for sure. I think of course I'm more consistent, there are still a lot of things to improve.

"But I'm happy that physically I can maintain and stay in the tournament till the end.

Rybakina was pleased with her second-set turnaround.

"I didn't start that well, I was a bit low in energy. Lost my serve. So it was difficult.
 
"Then a few good shots from her, good serves - it changed very quickly.

"I just tried to focus on every point and got the break back and served really well after that."

Earlier Kalinina pointedly refused to shake hands with her defeated Russian Kudermetova opponent and made no apologies for the snub.

"We didn't shake hands because the girl is from Russia basically. It's no secret why I didn't shake, because this country actually attacked Ukraine," she said.

"This is sport, but it's also kind of a politician thing. It's nothing personal. But in general, yes, it's not acceptable."

Kalinina will be the lowest ranked finalist at the tournament since 1986 and will rise to her equal career-high ranking of 28th.

It took her nearly three hours to go through in a match played 72 hours after she won another marathon in the quarter-finals.
 
"I don't feel my legs, I've played so much tennis last couple of days - all three-setters," the winner said.
"I'm barely walking but I'm happy to be able to go through."

The Ukrainian dominated the third set after a back-and-forth battle in the earlier chapters on the clay.

Kalinina saved eight break points over two games in the first set before finally taking a 4-3 lead with a break to love.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Durjoy, Debabrata retain CWAB leadership
Troubled Spurs beaten by Brentford, Arsenal try to delay City title party
Sri Lanka cricket chiefs re-elected after term limits dropped
Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth dies
Lampard told Chelsea to sign Haaland before Man City star's rise
Azampur falls to Police
Anderson adamant 'nobody in the world' can handle England at their best
Rybakina to clash with Kalinina in Rome final


Latest News
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Court asked to submit report over Gulistan explosion June 20
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft