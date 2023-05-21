Klopp ready to bolster Liverpool defence







Much has been made this about the Reds' need to reinforce a struggling midfield, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving Anfield at the end of the current campaign.



Klopp, however, is prepared to bolster his side in other areas.

"We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment," he said on Friday ahead of this weekend's match against Aston Villa.



"Yes, if there is a good one out there, I would not deny it."



Some of Liverpool's targets are likely to have already been selected in part by outgoing sporting director Julian Ward, with former Wolfsburg chief Jorg Schmadtke tipped as a possible successor.



"I cannot speak about that but if it happens, it would not be a 'Jurgen Klopp signing' because we are both German or both know each other," the Reds boss insisted. AFP



LONDON, MAY 20: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he could enter the post-season transfer market to strengthen his side's defence.Much has been made this about the Reds' need to reinforce a struggling midfield, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving Anfield at the end of the current campaign.Klopp, however, is prepared to bolster his side in other areas."We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment," he said on Friday ahead of this weekend's match against Aston Villa."Yes, if there is a good one out there, I would not deny it."Some of Liverpool's targets are likely to have already been selected in part by outgoing sporting director Julian Ward, with former Wolfsburg chief Jorg Schmadtke tipped as a possible successor."I cannot speak about that but if it happens, it would not be a 'Jurgen Klopp signing' because we are both German or both know each other," the Reds boss insisted. AFP