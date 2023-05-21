Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chelsea's Lampard says road to success paved with a 'lot of failure'

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Chelsea's Lampard says road to success paved with a 'lot of failure'

Chelsea's Lampard says road to success paved with a 'lot of failure'

LONDON, MAY 20: Frank Lampard has urged his Chelsea plyers to learn from the example set by Manchester City's treble challenge when the teams meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

City will retain the Premier League title and win the first of the three trophies they are chasing this season if they beat Chelsea, and could already be champions by the time they kick-off depending on Arsenal's result on Saturday.

If City take the title, it will be the fifth time in six seasons that Pep Guardiola's team have been crowned champions of England.

They then have a second Champions League final in three years to come against Italy's Inter Milan plus the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester United.

City's brilliant form was there for all to see with a 4-0 humiliation of European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, a 17th win in their last 19 games.

Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place despite co-owner Todd Boehly splashing out some £600 million ($747 million) on transfers during the last 12 months,

Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard, who may be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino should the former Tottenham supremo be confirmed as the Blues' new permanent boss, said his side should take heart from City's work ethic.

"The only inspiration the young players should need is what it's taken Man City to get where they've got," said Lampard.

"It's not the moment of lifting the cup, it's Kevin De Bruyne's journey, and (Erling) Haaland's journey, and (Ilkay) Gundogan's journey, and John Stones's journey."

The former Chelsea and England midfielder added: "A player has to understand that the cup-lifting moments are because of all the work done over the years against the odds, whatever it is, how hard they work.

"That team clearly works hard and then when one has to stop working hard the next one steps in and works hard. That's what the players have to understand."

Lampard said he had watched the documentary series The Last Dance, about NBA side Chicago Bulls' success in the 1990s, in preparation for Chelsea's final games of the season.

The interim manager, who will stand down following the final game of the season against Newcastle on May 28, said the series had some valuable lessons for his squad.

"Any group that lifts trophies has to understand what standards are and how you push and what you do, and that the weekend is a culmination of everything you do through the week, from how you prepare, how you train, that you train at a level that then transfers onto the pitch," said Lampard, a multiple medal-winner at Chelsea.

He added: "There's a lot of failure on the way to success. I think that's the thing that a player in the modern day has to listen to, not casually but to actually listen to it and act upon it."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Durjoy, Debabrata retain CWAB leadership
Troubled Spurs beaten by Brentford, Arsenal try to delay City title party
Sri Lanka cricket chiefs re-elected after term limits dropped
Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth dies
Lampard told Chelsea to sign Haaland before Man City star's rise
Azampur falls to Police
Anderson adamant 'nobody in the world' can handle England at their best
Rybakina to clash with Kalinina in Rome final


Latest News
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Court asked to submit report over Gulistan explosion June 20
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft