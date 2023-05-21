Video
Ten Hag upbeat over new United deal for Rashford

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

LONDON, MAY 20: Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United and Marcus Rashford will "find each other" in the quest to secure a new Manchester United contract for the England forward.

Rashford has only one year left on his deal at the club he has represented since the age of seven.

The 25-year-old dismissed reports earlier this year he was demanding £500,000 ($622,000, 576,000 euros) per week to remain at Old Trafford but a resolution does not appear to be on the horizon.

Ten Hag, however, is keeping his cool, with the United manager telling a pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's game at Bournemouth: "I know (it is taking time), but I don't talk about the process.

"This is not important at the moment for me or Rashy. For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season.

"We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other."

The uncertainty caused by the decision of the club's current owners, the US-based Glazer family, to launch a takeover process has added to the uncertainty surrounding the English giants' plans for the transfer window.

"We do our job in the background and we are working hard but, for now, it is about games, getting into the Champions League and the FA Cup," said Ten Hag.

"For me, it is about finance and that there is the money available to do the right things."

United have a grandstand finish to their season, with the club's final three games of the Premier League campaign determining if they will qualify for the Champions League before they face Manchester City in the first Manchester derby FA Cup final at Wembley.

They face Bournemouth on Saturday, with doubts over whether the unwell Rashford will make the trip to the south coast.

Eight of United's nine league defeats this season have come on the road, with Ten Hag saying: "I think there are some reasons. For instance, one thing is clear and that is from the back we have to be better on the ball.

"But we have one opportunity tomorrow to show that we can improve and we definitely have to improve for next season."

Manchester City are bidding to emulate United's achievement of winning the treble in 1999, which could give an element of added spice to the FA Cup final on June 3.

Ten Hag, asked if his side were inspired by the thought of denying City the treble, replied: "When we have three games and (the Premier League) is gone, yes, I will enjoy it. Before that, it is not important at all.

"I think we have to keep doing what we have all season, improve every day and improve every game and not look too far ahead. Focusing on the next game is the most important."    �AFP


