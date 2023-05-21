Video
Sunday, 21 May, 2023
Home Business

Uzbekistan keen to have more trade with Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Uzbekistan delegate while visiting Bangladesh expressed their keenness to have more trade from Bangladesh and shown interest in joint ventures as well as more business interaction facilities in both the countries.

The keenness was expressed when Bakhromjon A'loyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan along with his official delegation had a meeting with Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, President of CIS-BCCI and his Board of Directors at City Hotel, Dhaka on Friday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and ways and means of enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh especially in the private sector.
Uzbek delegates expressed their keenness to have more trade from Bangladesh and shown interest in joint ventures as well as more business interaction facilities in both the countries.

Members of CIS-BCCI related to Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Agro-processed products present at the meeting spoke highly on the potentials of these markets in Uzbekistan and urged upon the Uzbek Government to extend more facilities for joint venture initiative.

CIS-BCCI President  Md. Habib Ullah Dawn informed that CIS-BCCI is the only Chamber in the country that works exclusively for promotion of bilateral trade between Bangladesh and CIS countries and attaches more importance for increasing cooperation and trade facilitation between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, especially in the sector of Tourism, Pharmaceuticals, Jute Goods, Hospitality Services and Agro-processed products.

CIS-BCCI Chamber also stressed on connectivity for passenger as well as cargo by air. CIS-BCCI President requested the Uzbek delegation leader for considering establishment of Uzbek mission at Dhaka for smooth and easy visa facilities for the business people and Tourists.

Appreciating CIS-BCCI Chamber's role, the Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister assured of all out cooperation and assistance for business facilitation and more business interaction between the two countries.

He also assured that he will make attemptso that Uzbek Chamber of Commerce can sign an MoU with CIS-BCCI for regular business interaction though zoom meeting, holding of trade Fair in both the countries and exchange of business delegation under a joint initiative.

Besides the Deputy foreign Minister, four high officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan in Bangladesh also attend the meeting. CIS-BCCI Senior Vice President  Mohammad Ali Deen, Vice President  Jadab Debnath, Adviser Mahbub Islam Runu and Directorsof the Board were also present.  


