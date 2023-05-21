Import of man-made fibre by BD rising amidst rising demand







Import of manmade fibre (MMF) of the likes of viscose staple fibre (VSF) and polyester staple fibre (PSF) is rising in Bangladesh as more and more garment makers start making value-added apparel.This is as per media reports, which citing data from the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), maintained between January and April of the current year, Bangladesh imported 30,653 tonnes of PSF worth around Taka 330 crore even as in last year (2022), local spinners imported 1.10 lakh tonnes of PSF at a cost of about Taka 1,243 crore while in 2021 around 1.34 lakh tonnes of PSF were imported, costing around Taka 1,280 crore.Meanwhile, as per BTMA increased production of non-cotton apparel by the garment makers in a bid to bargain better price points and grab a bigger share of the global market (for this segment) has resulted in increased import of MMF, according to fibre2fashion.The garment makers in Bangladesh in the first four months of 2023, imported 48,431 tonnes of VSF worth Taka 931 crore while 92,898 tonnes of VSF worth about Taka 1,734 crore was imported last year, up from 73,230 tonnes in 2021.