Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:34 PM
Home Business

29 Bangladeshi hotels, resorts to vie for in S Asian travel awards

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

A total of 29 hotels and resorts from Bangladesh have been nominated this year in the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) which is recognised by Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA).

The Gala Night, the awards ceremony for South Asian Travel Awards (SATA)2023, is scheduled to take place in October.

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is an annual competition that recognises the achievements of the region's travel and tourism industry, says a press release.

South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) ensures the award process in a smooth and transparent process with the affiliation of regional associations.

The South Asian Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the South Asian travel and tourism industry, with winners selected by a panel of hotel experts and tourism industry professionals.

Awards are given in various categories including best domestic destination, best international destination, best adventure destination and best emerging destination.

Awards are given in various categories with 45% marks through online voting and 55% marks through professional presentation to the Jury Board.

This year, more than 500 properties from across South Asia have been nominated for the award, highlighting the increasingly competitive tourism industry in the region. Public voting for the South Asian Travel Awards 2023 will be open until 15 July.



