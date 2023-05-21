Video
ERF, BCCCI launch media contest on BD-China trade, investment

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Business Correspondent

The Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) have decided to jointly hold a competition for journalists on the bilateral cooperation, and development of trade and investment between Bangladesh and China.

The fields for competition are : 1) Trade and Investment relationship between Bangladesh and China; 2) How the high-quality development concept/policy of China helped Bangladesh; 3) Science and technology (Opportunities of technology transfer between Bangladesh and China, AI, Fourth Industrial Revolution etc.); 4) Belt and Road Initiative (BRI); 5) Others (such as Blue-economy, tourism, culture, education, and hospitality industry etc.)

The date for submission of reports and other terms and conditions will be announced soon.

The ERF and the BCCCI jointly agreed that top 3 reports from each of the 5 categories will be awarded prize money amounting: 1st place: BDT 100,000; 2nd place: BDT 75,000, and the 3rd place: BDT 50,000.

An agreement on the BCCCI-ERF Journalism Award was signed on Saturday, at the BCCCI office in the capital. Al Mamun Mridha, Secretary General of BCCCI and General Secretary of ERF Abul Kashem signed the deal on behalf of their respective organizations.

Al Mamun Mridha, the Secretary General of BCCCI, reiterated the professional significance of such initiatives which, he hoped, would further encourage the economic journalists in evaluating the issues of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China.

Abul Kashem, the General Secretary of ERF, appreciated BCCCI for holding such reporting competition and expressed his commitment to work further closely with BCCCI in promoting trade, commerce and exploring Chinese investment opportunities.

Vice President of BCCCI Brig. Gen. Shah Md. Sultan Uddin Iqbal BP (Retd.) delivered his concluding remarks wishing to work together in the days to come. Assistance General Secretary (AGS) of the ERF Mizanur Rahman, executive member Farhad Hossain Talukder and Shah Alam Nur were present in the event.  


