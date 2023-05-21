Health, occupational safety should be ensured to boost exports







So more we have to be done to ensure occupational safety and health for all. This is now key boost productivity and exports.



The observation came at "the Future Generation Summit on Occupational Safety and Health for All" organised by Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) Bangladesh in collaboration with Canada, the Kingdom of Netherlands and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Held at Krishibid Institution (KIB) Auditorium in city on Saturday Director General of the Department of Youth Development Md Azharul Islam Khan, was chief guest on the occasion, VSO Bangladesh Country Director Khabirul Haque Kamal gave opening address.



Chairperson of the Labor Court Sheikh Marina Sultana, Inspector General (IG) in Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Md Nasir Uddin Ahme, Programme Manager of ILO Bangladesh Niran Ramjuthan, Chief Editor of 'Ajker Potrika' Dr Gholam Rahman, Vice-President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Shahidullah Azim, spoke among others.



Project Manager of VSO Bangladesh Mohammad Safiqur Rahman spoke at the concluding of the discussion. Azharul Islam Khan said youth now makes up the major share of the workforce.



"They could play the key role to create a safe working environment in factories as well as in any organisation," he said.



The government is also working hard on safety issues to ensure a sound and safe environment to assure good health, he said.



"There is no alternative but to ensure a safe working environment if we want to achieve our development goals.



"We no longer want to learn from any accident further. We want to ensure a safe working environment through increasing awareness to bring accidents to zero level," he said.



Niran Ramjuthan, Program Manager of ILO Bangladesh, said every day around 7,000 people die worldwide due to working in unsafe working conditions. This number of workers in developing countries like Bangladesh is significant, he said.



"We see that young workers in Bangladesh, aged from 15 to 22, are most affected by accidents during their work", he said.



He said, "It is true that Bangladesh has made significant progress in preventing child labor. After the Rana Plaza tragedy, there has also been considerable development in overall safety.



"There is still a lot of work pending in many informal sectors. The rights of each worker to return home safely are yet to be guaranteed."



Sheikh Marjina Sultan, Chairperson of the Labor Court, said that the government is sincerely working to prevent accidents in the workplace.



There are many laws in the country for the workers and their improved working conditions and those have been ensured by law.

She said cent per cent implementation has yet to be achieved amid lack of awareness and consciousness of factory owners or operators.



BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said Bangladesh has now the highest number of green factories---196.



He said the change after the Rana Plaza Tragedy is outstanding, which has been possible through the combined efforts of the government, the factory owners and workers and development partners.



