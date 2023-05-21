Video
Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association holds 44th AGM

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association holds 44th AGM

Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association holds 44th AGM

The 44th Annual General Meeting for 2021-2022 term of Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association (BJSA) was held at M. Anis UdDowla Conference Hall in the Police Plaza Concord, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Chairman  Sk. Nasir Uddin presided over the meeting. He presented the Annual Report for fiscal  year- July 2021to June 2022, which said the Jute sector of Bangladesh, the second largest producer of Jute in the world, earned 548 million USD within first half of the year.

In the midst of Ukraine-Russia war and global socio-economic instability, this was an achievement. Out of the earnings 73 percent is from Jute Spinning Mills, the report said.

The Audit Report of BJSA for the fiscal 2021- June 2022 was approved prior to the AGM. Chairman also welcomed new members of the Association in the event.

Kamran T. Rahman, Chairman of BJSA Election Board for 2023-2025, announced that SK. Afil Uddin MP, Managing Director of Afil Jute Weaving Mills Ltd. has been elected Chairman and Tapash Pramanik, Managing Director of Teamex Jute Mills Ltd. being elected Vice-Chairman for 2023-2025.

10 other members elected as directors include  Sk. Nasir Uddin, Chairman of Akij Jute Mills Ltd.; Mridha Moniruzzaman Monir, Managing Director of Golden Jute Industries Ltd.; Farian Yusuf, Director of Faridpur Jute Fibers Ltd..

They also include Md. Zahid Miah, Managing Director of Karim Jute Spinners Ltd.;  Ahmed Hossain, Managing Director of Nawab Abdul Malek Jute Mills (BD) Ltd.;  Md. Mozammel Hoque, FCA, Managing Director of RMT Jute Mills Ltd.;  Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman Patwari, Managing Director of Sonali Aansh Industries Ltd.;  Mohammad Ali, Chairman of Roman Jute Mills Ltd.; Md. Mamunur Rahman, Managing Director of Rahman Jute Spinners (Pvt.) Ltd.; Sheikh Samsul Abedin, Chairman of Rajbari Jute Mills Ltd. The Election board  chairman welcomed the elected Executive Body led by Chairman  SK. Afil Uddin MP.

Newly elected Chairman SK. Afil Uddin MP emphasized on members unity saying that they should not pursue individual interest so that Jute Spinning Industry can achieve desired growth in line with the spirit of our nation.

What we need is a holistic market development. Also, he said spinning sector is  the major contributor in the Jute sector. With increasingly popular global demand the sector has tremendous growth potential.
 
But a huge task is lying ahead. We must deliver that. He assured; he along with his board-colleagues would do their best for the betterment of prevailing condition.  He sought government policy support to this sector to bring back its golden days.


